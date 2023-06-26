Much-needed rain dampens outdoor activity in some areas, DNR officers say

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, June 26.

READ MORE STORIES PERTAINING TO MINNESOTA DNR:







District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River and Lake of the Woods. A calf depredation was investigated in western Roseau County. It was determined to have been caused by gray wolves. Fishing was slow this week with the unstable weather. Enforcement action was taken for minor angling violations.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers and monitoring ATV activity. Violations encountered were no helmet, operating an off-highway motorcycle on a public roadway, allowing illegal operation and a stop sign violation.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) continues to field calls of nuisance bears in the area, with hopes of natural forage increasing as the summer progresses. Time was spent preparing for instruction at the CO Academy and doing interviews to conclude an ongoing case. Enforcement action was taken for taking deer without a valid license.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) instructed ATV operations and Emergency Vehicle Operations at the current CO Academy.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports spending most of the week checking anglers and watercraft operators. Time was also spent answering various wildlife-related complaints. Various angling related violations were encountered.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time was spent working a detail on Lake Minnetonka over the weekend.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area lakes for fishing and boating activity. Swedberg also assisted at the DNR Academy this week evaluating scenarios for the cadets’ OHV week. Other time was spent on cattail-cutting complaints and other shoreline violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week at Camp Ripley instructing Academy CO candidates on emergency vehicle and ATV operations. Time was also spent taking miscellaneous wildlife-related calls.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spoke about rules and ethics at a firearms safety class in Fosston. Time was also spent assisting Academy staff at Camp Ripley.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working boat and water safety enforcement, checking anglers and following up with shoreline and wetland violations. Time was also spent assisting CO Chihak locate a sunken gill net with side imaging sonar. Enforcement action was taken for watercraft-registration issues.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling and watercraft activity. He also assisted the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office with a call. Violations this week included fishing without a license, no watercraft registration, no ATV registration and fishing for trout without a trout stamp.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked ATV enforcement, handled several wildlife-related complaints and spoke to a firearms safety class about laws and ethics.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) focused enforcement efforts on ATV, AIS, fishing and boating enforcement. Cooler weather and rain kept activity down over the weekend. Plautz worked with an individual completing an internship with the DNR and followed up on fishing-related complaints in the area. An injured-loon call was handled, as was a call of baby raccoons being abandoned. Folks are reminded to leave baby animals where they find them.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused enforcement efforts this week on activity on area lakes. Boaters, anglers and paddle boarders were out in the hot weather, with compliance being very good. A few citations were issued to anglers for not having licenses. A recreational tuber was cited for littering while he tubed slowly down the Long Prairie River. Much-needed rain fell at the end of the week, keeping activity fairly low for a couple days.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) relays seeing steady angling activity, but not much for fish in the buckets Panfish reports are decent, while walleye reports are poor. Znajda is happy to report she did not encounter any violations during the bass tournament on Sunday on Lake Osakis. Slot-limit northern pike violations continue to be a problem in the Osakis station. Anglers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with laws and regulations before participating in the activity.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week continuing to focus on angling and recreational vehicle activity. She assisted again with some Academy training and took calls from people with questions about baby animals, angling border waters and recreational vehicle use. Wood would like to remind people to interfere as little as possible with wildlife. Though the baby animals are cute, Mom is usually not too far away, and the animals are better off left alone.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports focusing her enforcement efforts on boating and fishing activity. Injured animal-related calls were also fielded.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were focused on checking anglers, boaters and ATV operators. Additional time was spent working on wetland-related and shoreline-alteration complaints. Calls continue to come in about orphaned wildlife. Baumbarger urges people to please leave them where they find them, since the mother is usually never far away.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent the week following up on aquatic plant removal issues. He also fielded numerous complaints ranging from nuisance/injured animals to littering of fish carcasses and ATV-related complaints. Time was spent at the Wadena County Fair with the “Wall of Shame.”

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting with EVOC training for the Academy of new conservation officers. McGowan also worked a detail on Lake Minnetonka. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) assisted with EVOC and ATV training at Camp Ripley for Academy 22.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and boating activity. She also spoke at a firearms safety class and followed up on ongoing cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

ATV rec officer – vacant.