99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area

The updated master plan will guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s forests and peatlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.

Ruffed grouse drumming
A male ruffed grouse begins its drumming log routine May 1, 2017, as seen from a blind near Norris Camp, headquarters of Red Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Roosevelt, Minnesota.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff Report
Today at 9:11 AM

ROOSEVELT, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a draft update of the master plan for the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area. The updated plan will guide management of the popular hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching destination in northwest Minnesota.

“Public input is important as we update this plan,” said Charlie Tucker, Red Lake WMA supervisor. “The previous plan was developed in 1980, and we want this update to reflect current public values and attitudes about how the land should be managed into the future.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA DNR COVERAGE:
e38b79-20220919-atvsafety06-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Warming weather brings out more ATV riders but DNR stresses safety first
The DNR is reminding off-highway vehicle riders to prioritize their safety. According to the DNR, an average of 22 people died each year in off-highway vehicle crashes for the past six years.
May 21, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
Northland Outdoors
Fishing opener makes for a busy weekend for Minnesota DNR officers
May 15, 2023 03:05 PM
News
Fire watch issued for much of northern Minnesota
May 15, 2023 08:36 AM

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s unique forests and peatlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.

Public input opportunities

Red Lake WMA staff will explain the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect input at an in-person open house and on a webinar. No registration is required for either event.

The in-person open house is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Big Bog State Recreation Area Visitor Center, 55716 Highway 72 NE, Waskish, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The webinar will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8. A link to join the webinar is available on the Red Lake WMA page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

Review and comment

The draft master plan update is available for review on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

People can comment on the draft plan through Tuesday, June 20, in a variety of ways, including the online form on the Engage with DNR website at engage.dnr.state.mn.us ; providing verbal and written comments at the June 6 open house or June 8 webinar; emailing redlake.wildlife@state.mn.us; or mailing comments to Red Lake WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

Red Lake WMA Master Plan by inforumdocs on Scribd

About the WMA

Red Lake WMA consists of 324,000 acres of state wildlife management area within the Beltrami Island State Forest, making it Minnesota’s largest WMA. Ancient Glacial Lake Agassiz beach ridges of upland forest are surrounded by extensive wetlands of open bog, brushlands and lowland forest. The WMA also includes a supplemental sub-unit that is managed by the Baudette area wildlife staff. A watershed protection area surrounding the Red Lake Scientific and Natural Area overlaps the southern portion of the WMA. Norris Camp, initially built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933 as the Clear River Camp, houses the WMA headquarters today.

Red Lake WMA provides recreational opportunities for users, including ruffed grouse, spruce grouse and sharp-tailed grouse hunting, bird watching and plenty of space for those seeking solitude. More information and maps of the area can be found on the Red Lake WMA page at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html and the WMA finder at mndnr.gov/wmas .

What To Read Next
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lake of the Woods walleye opener 5.14.23.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Lake of the Woods serves up another fine Minnesota Fishing Opener
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
052023MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Birds pour in as spring season advances
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Jacobs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SwiftJudgment
Lifestyle
Columnist Tammy Swift tries Molly Yeh's Blue Apron meal box; will it get a 'Yeh’ or a nay?
May 19, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Red River High School automotive training program receives national accreditation
May 22, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
ChadWernerMeat.jpg
Business
This west central Minnesota meat processor is bigger and stronger after an overwhelming pandemic
May 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
A photo of a gas pump.
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers OK raising gas tax, new delivery fee
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier