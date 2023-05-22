Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area

ROOSEVELT, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a draft update of the master plan for the Red Lake Wildlife Management Area. The updated plan will guide management of the popular hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching destination in northwest Minnesota.

“Public input is important as we update this plan,” said Charlie Tucker, Red Lake WMA supervisor. “The previous plan was developed in 1980, and we want this update to reflect current public values and attitudes about how the land should be managed into the future.”

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s unique forests and peatlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.

Public input opportunities

Red Lake WMA staff will explain the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect input at an in-person open house and on a webinar. No registration is required for either event.

The in-person open house is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Big Bog State Recreation Area Visitor Center, 55716 Highway 72 NE, Waskish, Minnesota.

The webinar will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8. A link to join the webinar is available on the Red Lake WMA page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

Review and comment

The draft master plan update is available for review on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html .

People can comment on the draft plan through Tuesday, June 20, in a variety of ways, including the online form on the Engage with DNR website at engage.dnr.state.mn.us ; providing verbal and written comments at the June 6 open house or June 8 webinar; emailing redlake.wildlife@state.mn.us; or mailing comments to Red Lake WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155.

About the WMA

Red Lake WMA consists of 324,000 acres of state wildlife management area within the Beltrami Island State Forest, making it Minnesota’s largest WMA. Ancient Glacial Lake Agassiz beach ridges of upland forest are surrounded by extensive wetlands of open bog, brushlands and lowland forest. The WMA also includes a supplemental sub-unit that is managed by the Baudette area wildlife staff. A watershed protection area surrounding the Red Lake Scientific and Natural Area overlaps the southern portion of the WMA. Norris Camp, initially built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933 as the Clear River Camp, houses the WMA headquarters today.

Red Lake WMA provides recreational opportunities for users, including ruffed grouse, spruce grouse and sharp-tailed grouse hunting, bird watching and plenty of space for those seeking solitude. More information and maps of the area can be found on the Red Lake WMA page at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/red_lake_wma.html and the WMA finder at mndnr.gov/wmas .