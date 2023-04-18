99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red

Upper Red walleye
A pink jig tipped with a minnow was too much for this Upper Red Lake walleye to resist in this undated photo.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 11:48 AM

BEMIDJI – Anglers on the Minnesota side of Upper Red Lake will be able to keep five walleyes, with one over 17 inches, when the summer fishing season opens Saturday, May 13, the Department of Natural Resources said this week.

Anglers were allowed three walleyes, with one over 17 inches, during the winter season that closed Tuesday, Feb. 28. The 2022 open water season had a four-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 20 inches allowed.

The increased bag limit results from a 2019 year-class that is “super abundant,” said Edie Evarts, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Bemidji. A year-class refers to fish from a particular year’s hatch that are recruited to the population; walleyes from the 2019 year-class now are 15 to 16 inches long, she said.

“We hope anglers will enjoy this extra opportunity, which will also meet our goal of managing spawning walleye stock at a level that produces future strong year-classes,” Evarts said. “More spawning stock is not always better on Upper Red Lake. Our management has shown that too many spawners in the lake can result in smaller year-classes.”

The revised limit follows a winter in which anglers on Upper Red kept 83,000 pounds of walleyes, far below the poundage allocated when spawning stocks are at “optimal” levels, as they currently are, Tony Kennedy, large lake specialist for the DNR in Bemidji, told the Herald in a recent interview.

By comparison, Upper Red anglers in recent winters have kept about 120,000 pounds of walleyes, on average, based on DNR creel surveys, Kennedy says.

Kennedy said he attributes the lower harvest to a snowy December that kept anglers from spreading out on the big lake and bad publicity from a late November incident in which about 200 anglers had to be rescued after a sheet of ice broke free in strong winds along the south shore of Upper Red.

“We lost five days to a week there, where people were a little skeptical of going, of course, after that event,” Kennedy said.

Traditionally, most of the winter walleye harvest on Upper Red occurs in December, Kennedy says. December 2022, by comparison, “just really didn’t amount to much,” he said.

“We had a pretty good February, frankly,” he said. “We had 15,000 pounds (of walleye harvest) in February, and that’s above average for the last quite awhile.”

Average pressure

Anglers logged an estimated 1.7 million hours of ice fishing time on Upper Red this winter, Kennedy says. That’s down from a high of 2.4 million hours during the winter of 2021, when anglers harvested 143,000 pounds of walleyes with the same limit as this past winter, he said.

“That’s almost double what we took this year, but we also had very high fishing pressure (in winter 2021),” Kennedy said. “Winter 2021 was sort of the height of that COVID effect.”

Whether people were teleworking from their fish houses or kids’ activities were on hold, fishing pressure definitely increased during the pandemic, not only on Upper Red but pretty much everywhere.

Still, this past winter’s fishing pressure on Upper Red was on par with the average since 2015, Kennedy said.

Abundant year-class

The banner walleye hatch in 2019 represents the first strong year-class in Red Lake since 2011, although 2021 is “slightly above average,” and 2022 looks promising, based on seining assessments conducted last summer to sample young-of-the-year fish, Kennedy said.

“We want to harvest the ones we have an abundance of,” he said. “This is the youngest the population has been in a long time, which is great, from my perspective. We didn’t have a strong year-class between 2011 and 2019. That’s a lot longer than we would like to see, but that 2011 year-class was just a monster, and so it really carried the fishery for all those years.”

Based on fall gillnet surveys – a standard assessment for sampling walleye populations – 3-year-old walleyes from the 2019 year-class were about three to four times more abundant than average, Kennedy said.

“There’s a lot of them out there,” he said. “I mean, millions and millions and millions.”

The Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR manage walleye harvest on Red Lake under a joint harvest plan that the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee revised in 2015. The 2023-2024 winter harvest regulations will be determined after the summer fishing season and the completion of fall assessment netting.

An Upper Red Lake Citizen Advisory Committee reviews walleye harvest totals and regulation options and provides recommendations for the state waters of Upper Red Lake. Upper Red Lake fishing regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR fishing regulations page ( mndnr.gov/fishing/upper-red-lake-regulations.html ).

Red Lake, at 288,000 acres, consists of two basins – 168,000-acre Lower Red Lake and 120,000-acre Upper Red Lake. All but 48,000 acres of Upper Red Lake are on Red Lake Nation lands under jurisdiction of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa.

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
