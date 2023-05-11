99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener

“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.

MDHA logo.jpg
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association logo
Contributed/MDHA
By Staff Report
Today at 4:26 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association won’t participate in this year’s Governor’s Deer Opener because of Gov. Tim Walz’s continued support for anti-gun legislation and attempts to ban wolf hunting, the group said this week.

In a unanimous decision, MDHA’s executive board voted not to support the Governor’s Deer Opener because of stances that “are in direct opposition to our mission.”

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:

MDHA, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota, had been an organizing partner of the event since the inaugural Governor’s Deer Opener in 2002.

“While this is a great event, designed to celebrate the pastime that we all love and cherish, MDHA will not be participating this year,” the Grand Rapids-based group said Wednesday, May 10,in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA added. “We encourage you to still celebrate this exciting time of year, we know we will be. We will continue to review our position on our support of the Governor's Deer Opener in future years.”

What To Read Next
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota lake ice out for opener, except top of Arrowhead
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Tracking wet weather this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Wet and breezy for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
people using nets to catch fish
Northland Outdoors
Better late than never: Lake Superior smelt run is on
May 10, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
021121.N.DNT.MPCAPFASpicII
Minnesota
Sweeping ban on 'forever chemicals' moves closer to becoming Minnesota law
May 11, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
071721.n.gfh.Kiddoo.jpg
Minnesota
Faculty at Northland campuses vote ‘no confidence’ in president
May 11, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
treatypeople9.JPG
Minnesota
Wadena County prosecutor drops final charge against Winona LaDuke in 'Shell River Seven' pipeline case
May 11, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Daniel Alexander Boyer.jpeg
Local
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to child pornography possession
May 11, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly