Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association won’t participate in this year’s Governor’s Deer Opener because of Gov. Tim Walz’s continued support for anti-gun legislation and attempts to ban wolf hunting, the group said this week.

In a unanimous decision, MDHA’s executive board voted not to support the Governor’s Deer Opener because of stances that “are in direct opposition to our mission.”

MDHA, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota, had been an organizing partner of the event since the inaugural Governor’s Deer Opener in 2002.

“While this is a great event, designed to celebrate the pastime that we all love and cherish, MDHA will not be participating this year,” the Grand Rapids-based group said Wednesday, May 10,in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA added. “We encourage you to still celebrate this exciting time of year, we know we will be. We will continue to review our position on our support of the Governor's Deer Opener in future years.”