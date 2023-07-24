Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Minnesota bear hunters need to buy their licenses by Aug. 1, DNR says

The DNR offered 4,035 licenses in 2023, and surplus licenses will be available at noon Aug. 4. Licenses for Minnesota’s no-quota bear hunting zones can be purchased online or at any ELS outlet.

Black bear
Black bear.
Contributed / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
By Staff Report
Today at 2:58 PM

ST. PAUL – Bear hunters who entered the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check to see if they were selected for a license, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Monday, July 24, in a reminder. The DNR mailed postcards to lottery winners, who should have been notified by June 1. Hunters can also look on the DNR website to see if they were selected.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

The deadline to purchase a bear license is Tuesday, Aug. 1. The DNR offered 4,035 licenses in 2023, and surplus licenses will be available at noon Friday, Aug. 4. As in previous years, licenses for Minnesota’s no-quota bear hunting zones can be purchased online or at any Electronic Licensing System outlet. Bear baiting may begin Friday, Aug. 11, and the hunting season is Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

Find more details on the Minnesota DNR’s bear hunting webpage at mndnr.gov/hunting/bear .

