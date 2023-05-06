Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Two ‘butcherbird’ species present ID challenge

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – The tagline on a recent email got my attention. “This sighting made us stop our car,” it said.

The message was from Jim Samson, and he’d stopped two miles north of Devils Lake. Samson sent a picture showing two birds in gray, white and black plumage.

“Two loggerhead shrikes, I believe,” he wrote. I think so, too.

At first glance, I wasn’t so confident. The loggerhead shrike has a close relative, the northern shrike, and the two species are almost identical. The distinguishing field marks are these: Northern is larger, paler and the mask across the face is often narrower

Not too helpful, eh?

Identification doesn’t rely entirely on these details of plumage, though. The shrikes usually don’t show up at the same time of year. The loggerhead shrike is a breeding species throughout most of North Dakota, though it is rare in the northern Red River Valley. The northern shrike is just that, a northern nester. Its breeding range is in the Arctic, barely reaching extreme northern Manitoba.

Not surprisingly, then, the northern shrike is much more often encountered here in the winter months. I’ve come to expect it on Christmas Bird Counts, though it doesn’t always show up.

And there is the occasional loggerhead sighting in winter months, though they are unusual.

So, a pair of shrikes on May Day is likely to be a pair of loggerhead shrikes.

Then there’s this behavior quirk. Northern shrikes are loners, in my experience. I don’t think I’ve ever seen two together, although I once saw several in a single day on a single fence line.

Loggerhead shrikes head south after nesting, even those that might be seen on a Christmas Bird Count, I believe. The loggerheads head south for the winter, joining other loggerhead shrikes that breed across the southern half of the United States and into Mexico.

There are about 30 species of shrikes worldwide, but only three in North America, the two already mentioned and the brown shrike, a vagrant from Asia. The loggerhead is the only shrike that occurs only in North America; the northern shrike is a circumpolar nester.

Shrikes are predators, taking insects as well as small birds and mammals. Both species make a habit of hanging their catch on thorns or wire fences.

This behavior has earned them the name “butcherbirds,” which is descriptive, even if it sounds pejorative.

The shrikes can be recognized at a distance. Both show gray on the back, black in the wings and tail and in the face mask. Bottom sides in both species are white.

Both the shrikes appear big-headed, and this is especially striking in the loggerhead shrike, which is overall a smaller bird.

The shrikes are not unexpected in most of North Dakota, but they are habitat specialists. Like many other prairie birds, they depend on patches of brush, bushes and small trees. These are disappearing across the Great Plains as farm machines grow more efficient in clearing these scattered habitat zones.

Lamentably, sightings of loggerhead shrikes are becoming less frequent than they once were. Farther south, these birds appear to be holding their own.

Another notable sighting occurred last week – one I learned of from the Laboratory of Ornithology at Cornell University, which sends a daily list of sightings of “rare birds” in every state. I signed up for the North Dakota report, which included a western tanager.

As its name suggests, this bird occurs farther west and is considered a vagrant here.

The great passage of waterfowl seems to have diminished, leaving a few stragglers and those species that ordinarily nest here.

The juncos are gone, as far as I can tell.

I’m still waiting for sparrows, which should show up any day now.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.