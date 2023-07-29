Mike Jacobs Always in Season: The swallows gang up for migration (and other reasons)

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

It’s certainly unscientific to refer to swallows as forming gangs, but the word seems appropriate at this time of year as swallows “gang up,” sometimes in the thousands, ahead of the fall migration. Many swallows are colonial nesters, and their noisy neighborhoods suggest gang activity. They’re aggressive, too. I’ve often seen swallows harass cats, and sometimes swallows have dive bombed me.

Gang activity, I’d say.

It’s hard to pin down how many kinds of swallows inhabit the earth. I found estimates ranging from 74 to “about 100” in books in my library. “Handbook of Birds of the World” lists 83 species worldwide. The Audubon Society Encyclopedia of North American Birds says the number is 79 species worldwide.

Swallows are close to ubiquitous. The only substantial land mass that doesn’t have swallows is New Zealand. Africa is the gang headquarters, with South America and southeast Asia displaying sharp competition. The Northern Hemisphere, by contrast, is poor in the number of species of swallows. North America has about 20, but most of them occur south of the Rio Grande River. The number for the United States (excluding Hawaii) is eight. North Dakota has seven of those, the Red River Valley has six.

The gang member of most interest to me right now is the purple martin – the only member of the swallow gang that goes by an alias, martin rather than swallow. I need only walk ‘round the corner and down the street to encounter martins. There’s a martin house at the 47th Avenue access to the Red River Greenway. Another martin house, the Sunbeam access to the Greenway, has more birds. The birds appear to be active all day long, actively pursuing flying insects – and sometimes dive bombing passing humans, solely for the cussedness of it, I assume.

Or maybe they think I pose some kind of danger.

Purple martins are worthy representatives of the swallow gang, since they display several of the outstanding traits of the gang members in general. For one thing, they are colonial nesters. For another, they have adapted themselves to human neighborhoods. In fact, nearly all, and maybe all, North American martins use martin houses, often put up by bird-loving humans or – in the case of the houses near me – by accommodating city governments, often park boards.

This adaptability is typical of members of the swallow gang, at least the North American members. Cliff swallows form enormous colonies, quite often plastered on the superstructure of bridges large and small, and sometimes to the sides of buildings. Barn swallows, too, are semi-colonial – the prefix indicating fewer nests spaced farther apart. Bank swallows also nest together, though they don’t use structures that humans provide, instead nesting – as their name suggests – in holes in the banks of lakes and rivers.

The fifth of the local swallows is the tree swallow, which also displays colonial nesting habits. They are especially numerous where rising water levels have drowned trees, creating nesting and roosting opportunities for the birds. I’m thinking of Devils Lake here.

Only one member of the swallow gang eschews these associations. During the nesting season, northern rough-winged swallows are pretty much loners (though of course it takes two to achieve nesting success). The rough-winged swallow is the plainest and most elusive of the swallows. Look for them along forested streams. I’m thinking of Icelandic State Park in this instance.

These are the six swallows likely to be encountered in the Red River Valley: Bank, barn, cliff, northern rough-winged, tree swallow and purple martin.

The seventh swallow species recorded in North Dakota is at the extreme eastern edge of its range. This is the violet-green swallow, aptly named though difficult to spot. I’ve seen violet-green swallows in North Dakota only twice, both times at Bullion Butte in the Little Missouri Badlands south of Medora, North Dakota.

All of these words about the swallow gang are intended to alert you to the impending gathering of the gang. The species occurring locally will form mixed flocks and string out along overhead wires or gang up in leafless – and perhaps lifeless – trees before they head south. The gangs grow daily, and can become impressively large. I’ve seen gangs of swallows strung out along a mile of overhead wires, for example.

Have fun sorting through the gang.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.