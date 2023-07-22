Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Shorebird migration gets under way in the Red River Valley

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

Avocets are strikingly beautiful birds, but they are not often encountered, although they are common in much of North Dakota. The reason is plain enough. Avocets nest in pairs or small groups in alkali flats and around saline ponds – places that humans find less than salubrious, though avocets are comfortable there.

Once the young are fledged, avocets become social, and gather in flocks that can number hundreds or even thousands of birds. That’s beginning to happen near Grand Forks, at Kellys Slough National Wildlife Refuge, after the U.S Fish and Wildlife Serve altered its management plan and drew down water levels, a move that favored shorebirds over ducks.

The avocets moved in.

A brief outing on Tuesday, July 18, found at least 100 avocets.

They are probably the vanguard of a much larger congregation that will build until the end of August or early September, when the avocets head south to the Gulf Coast and interior Mexico.

Kellys Slough is not hard to find. There’s a sign pointing the way off U.S. Highway 2 nine miles west of the Interstate 29 interchange. From the sign, the refuge is three miles north of Highway 2. There are pullouts overlooking the refuge. The north pond had the biggest concentration of avocets. It’s reached by continuing north from the refuge overlook and turning west on a paved county road.

Nor are the avocets hard to recognize. They are large, long-legged and long-billed birds. Overall, the birds are white marked with black on the wings. Most of the birds have orange or salmon plumage on the head, neck and upper breast. This fades as breeding season ends, and by migration, most of the birds will be overall black and white.

They are conspicuous in the water, literally towering over other shorebirds. They are also conspicuous when they fly. The contrast of black and white is diagnostic – or nearly so. It might just be possible to confuse an avocet with a willet, but a quick glance at the proper page in any bird book will show off the telling differences.

Shorebirds, and perhaps especially avocets, have made Kellys Slough a destination, and not just for local birders. A couple from Massachusetts was at the refuge during our outing Tuesday. They were especially interested in seeing avocets, which don’t ordinarily occur in New England.

We – birding buddy Charlie Christianson and I – managed to confirm the identity of several other species, including willets and both lesser and greater yellowlegs. We didn’t have a spotting scope, however, so we overlooked the little birds.

Kellys Slough often has a range of bird species, including northern harriers and short-eared owls, which take advantage of an extensive grassland area included in the refuge. Bald eagles have nested in the area, and there are often such characteristic wetland birds as gulls and herons.

There are, of course, fewer ducks and geese, due to the lower water levels, but there are areas still deep enough to attract pelicans.

The grasslands are good for prairie sparrows, as well. Meadowlarks are holding their own in the refuge, too. Plus, there are swallows of several kinds – barn, bank and cliff – that gorge themselves on flying insects.

A member of the swallow family was a contender for bird of the week. This is the purple martin, largest of the swallows. Martins, of course, choose the same kind of habitats that humans enjoy. In fact, nearly all martins in the United States nest in structures that humans provide.

Late summer means the end of the nesting and brooding season (except for goldfinches, which are late nesters).

But late summer is far from a quiet time in the bird world. If you doubt me, have a look at Kellys Slough. Time of day doesn’t matter. The avocets and other shorebirds were active during our visit in the early afternoon.

The avocet – like last week’s bird, the double-crested cormorant – is another bird of my childhood. I did doubt my memory while I read Dennis Wild’s book, “The Double-Crested Cormorant/Symbol of Ecological Conflict,” mentioned last week. He wrote of the near extinction of cormorants from the effect of DDT. I recalled a fishing trip of my youth on the Missouri River as the water rose behind Garrison Dam, with my uncle as pilot and my dad as guide. Cormorants are a part of those memories of halcyon days of yore.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.