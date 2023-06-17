Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Peregrine falcon chicks will be banded June 22

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – Raptor expert Tim Driscoll will band this year’s brood of peregrine falcon chicks at 5.30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. This has been a highlight of the birding year in Grand Forks since 2008, excepting the Covid years, when birds were banded but not with an audience.

The birds nest on the UND water tower; the nest box is easily visible from the Columbia Road overpass. The banding takes place just south of Starcher Hall, which is kitty-corner across the street from the water tower. The best parking is in the lot under the overpass.

This is the only active peregrine falcon nest known in North Dakota.

An audience is welcome at the banding. It is an opportunity to see the birds up close, to learn something about them from Driscoll’s nonstop description of the birds, their habits, how they came to be here, where they might be going and what they should be named.

Children are especially attracted to the birds, and I harbor the hope that meeting a falcon chick up close might inspire a lifelong interest in birds.

The names are easier to remember than the band numbers, and they encourage development of biographies of individual birds. Not everybody thinks this is a good idea, but I’ve found it appealing and harmless to the birds.

Driscoll caters to the children in the crowd. He uses something called “the purple bucket” to carry the chicks around. You know from the name that the bucket was meant to contain Halloween goodies.

The bucket works as a peregrine conveyance. Early on in his banding career, Driscoll used an ice cream bucket. The peregrines tumbled out of the ice cream bucket, but the curved sides keep them snug in the purple pumpkin.

There’s quite a bit of mystery attached to this year’s crop of peregrines. To begin with, we don’t know how many chicks there are: At least two, Driscoll says, perhaps as many as four. It’s impossible to know for sure this time in their development, because the rim of the nesting box hides some of the birds most of the time.

That mystery will be solved Thursday.

The other mysteries are probably unsolvable.

Neither of the adult falcons are banded, so their origin, age and nesting experience are unknown. That’s been the case for several years with the female. The male, named Marv, after Fargo broadcaster Marv Bossart, didn’t return this year. In fact, he hasn’t been seen since last summer. He disappeared between banding and fledging, when the young birds leave the nest.

His fate is unknown.

Peregrine chicks hatch at 20 days after the eggs are laid, in this year’s case on and after June 1.

So far, peregrines nesting in Grand Forks have produced 39 birds in 15 years, beginning in 2008. That doesn’t include this year’s birds, of course. We won’t know their number until the climbers scale the tower and bring down the chicks to be banded.

Another unanswerable question about falcons has to do with the great difference in size between males and females. Males are smaller – much smaller – only two-thirds the weight of females, which is 950 grams or about 33 ounces, for females, and 650 grams, about 22 ounces, for males.

The reason for this is not entirely clear, and there may be several explanations. First, a smaller bird is a faster bird, and males do the hunting for brooding females and young. But, of course, smaller birds catch smaller prey.

Another potential biological explanation is that females are larger because they brood the eggs and keep them covered.

This size differential is not unique to peregrines; it occurs in other raptor species, including Grand Forks’ population of Cooper’s hawks, which are more common than peregrines, with nesting pairs reaching double digits in Grand Forks.

There’s a mystery about Karin, the oldest female Cooper’s hawk known. She was banded in Grand Forks in 2007, and she’s been a regular.

This year, she was spotted at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead by Jeff Gerbrecht, a staffer at the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology and his children, Grace and Stephen. The family was scouting colleges in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The youngsters were able to read the band, and the numbers matched Karin.

So far this year, she hasn’t been seen in Grand Forks.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.