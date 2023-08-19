Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Imagine birding as a poker game and place those bets

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – This week’s bird is aspirational; that is to say, I haven’t encountered the species this season, though I hope to. At the same time, I don’t know the odds.

In all of this season, I mimic the gambler who anticipates the ace of spades that will fill out his royal flush and win him the pot. For me, it’s another mark on a checklist. It won’t make me rich, but it will make me happy, and I’d get to boast about it to the circle of friends who care.

The species in question is red-headed woodpecker, which is a gaudy and easily recognized bird. Red-headed woodpeckers occur throughout our area, though sparingly and a little irregularly. I haven’t heard a report of red-headed woodpeckers from Grand Forks this season, but of course that only raises the ante.

Actually, the red-headed woodpecker has been an aspirational bird for me my entire life. This attraction to the woodpecker began when I was a grade schooler collecting the “bird cards” that came with Arm and Hammer baking soda. Finding that card cemented my interest in birds.

My first encounter with a red-headed woodpecker – two of them, actually – didn’t come until I was an adult working at The Dickinson Press. My unending search for interesting people had brought a huge reward, a crusty old rancher who still grazed his cattle on “the open range” throughout the year. He had a definite notion about how “this cow business,” as he called it, should be run, and he elaborated colorfully.

My route to the ranch was along a dead straight stretch of gravel. There was a shelterbelt beyond the northside ditch – a rather scraggly one, I thought – and I thought myself qualified to make the judgment. My dad had worked summers for the Soil Conservation Service planting trees throughout Mountrail County.

Mountrail County is in the northwestern corner of the state, essentially occupying much of the space between Minot and Williston. This happens to be the part of North Dakota that had the fewest woodpeckers, no doubt because it also had the fewest trees – in fact, practically none except isolated stands of popple – at least until the SCS got its work done.

Woodpeckers happen to like shelterbelts. In many ways, shelterbelts mimic the woodpecker’s preferred habitat, which Robert Stewart describes this way in his indispensable book, “Breeding Birds of North Dakota,” published in 1975:

“Characteristic of open woodlands or forest margins. The species is found in the vicinity of upland and bottomland forests; tree claims and mature shelterbelts; and in partially wooded residential areas of suburbs, towns and farmsteads.”

Well, exactly! As it happens, the Little Missouri River Valley, where I was headed, has one of the most extensive woodlands in North Dakota.

These red-headed woodpeckers popped up along the road, and of course I recognized them as a longtime wish fulfilled. I was so excited, I told the old rancher all about it. “Yep,” he said, “I see ‘em” every day,” and he showed me the tree where they nested near his ranch house.

That first encounter left a lasting impression, and I try to be alert for red-headed woodpeckers wherever they might appear. That includes the Red River Greenway in Grand Forks, which is a fine example of an open bottomland forest.

And it often has red-headed woodpeckers.

This year, my efforts to find one have failed, and that raises the other relevant thing that must be said about these woodpeckers. Their population fluctuates. Some years, there are many – relatively speaking, and not flocks but pairs – and some years, there are few. This is one of the latter years.

So, all of this resembles a poker game. Sometimes, you’ve got luck and sometimes, you don’t, but you only win if you place the bet.

Revisiting the burrowing owls

Both the level of excitement and the number of owls have been mounting since this extremely unlikely species showed up at the Grand Forks International Airport. Estimates range as high as 15 to 20 birds – this from security at the airport – to eight counted by a diligent birder and seven that I counted on my visits there.

It appears possible, perhaps even likely, that there were at least two breeding pairs. This would be characteristic of burrowing owls. They are colonial nesters.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.