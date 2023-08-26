Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Goldfinches take advantage of late summer for nesting

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – The American goldfinch is appropriate as the week’s bird, not least because I encountered a male of the species in my backyard the other day. Writing about birds I have seen is preferred to the ones that have eluded me, namely the red-headed woodpecker. Last week’s search failed to find one.

But that is an incidental reason to put forward the goldfinch as bird of the week. The real reason is that the goldfinch is in some ways like the last bloom of summer, because goldfinches are late nesters.

Very late nesters, in fact. The species monograph about the goldfinch in the American Ornithological Society’s “The Birds of North America,” leads off with this observation:

“This goldfinch is unusual because it is one of the latest breeders of all temperate zone passerines. …”

To the ornithologists, passerine means “capable of perching,” so the term covers all songbirds, an enormous number of species.

In his book “Breeding Birds of North Dakota,” oft-cited here, Robert E. Stewart reports nesting goldfinches from late June to early and mid-September, with a peak before early September.

Female goldfinches are known to abandon nests to the foraging males, then taking up with a new mate to raise a second brood. While this sort of behavior offends human sensibilities – imagine a mother abandoning the young – it is probably important to maintaining goldfinch populations. For goldfinches, it’s what scientists call “an evolutionary advantage.”

Because they nest late, goldfinches molt late, not changing from breeding colors to off-season’s more muted appearance. The male, of course, is renowned for his combination of vivid yellow, brilliant white and deep black

Most songbird species that nest here have hidden away in August as they replace their features, sometimes emerging in a quite different appearance.

No other is as extreme as the male goldfinch, however. He moves from brilliant to drab, which means he is much less striking, though not less noticeable. This is a third phenomenon about goldfinches. After the nesting season, they gang up, literally forming large migratory flocks. The varied status of each migrant makes for a confusing array, especially since these bird gangs contain other similarly drab species.

Most birding hobbyists assume that these birds nest late because they are seed eaters almost entirely, and they have a strong preference for thistles, which are late season bloomers.

This affinity is so strong, that bird fanciers wanting to attract goldfinches often offer thistle seed – and the goldfinches respond. The chances of seeing goldfinches in winter have increased enormously since the feeding boom began several decades ago.

Winter flocks of goldfinches – those very agglomerations that used to move south – have now moved into backyards. At our place west of Gilby, North Dakota, the number of goldfinches reached several hundred in some years.

For all these reasons, I submit the American goldfinch as “bird of the week.”

There have been other contenders as summer moves into fall. Perhaps the most emphatic sign of the changing season was a huge collection of swallows that my birding buddy Charlie Christianson and I encountered at Fordville Dam Recreation Area about 50 miles northwest of Grand Forks – one of my favorite birding destinations.

The birds were on a gravel road, and rose frequently to hunt just above the tops of grass. It was a drizzly morning, not quite raining, but threatening rain, and the moisture probably kept the swallow’s insect prey close to the ground – which makes for ease of capture.

We identified four species with certainty: bank, barn, cliff and tree swallows, and were fairly confident of rough-winged-swallow. That means we saw five out of six local nesting species of swallows, missing only purple martin, which is a house nester and not a free roamer.

This was my second mass swallow experience at Fordville Dam. The other involved my great nephews, whom I’d invited to go camping. We watched a mass of swallows darting from a dead tree at the lakeside. I had hoped they’d develop an interest in birding, but they’d rather play hockey.

On this outing, my buddy Charlie one-upped me, flashing a cellphone photo of a red-headed woodpecker he’s watched all summer at Devils Lake.

Sigh.

Wish me better luck next week.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.