Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Four-letter words describe the appeal of burrowing owls

The Red River Valley has always been the easternmost outpost for breeding burrowing owls. The burrowing owl is a bird of the interior West.

Burrowing owl.
Illustration/Mike Jacobs
By Mike Jacobs
Today at 6:45 AM
    Mike Jacobs.
    Contributed/Tom Stromme

    GRAND FORKS – A family of burrowing owls at Grand Forks International Airport created a highlight for local bird lovers. This isn’t difficult to understand. In fact, two four-letter words nail it pretty directly.

    Burrowing owls are cute, and they are rare.

    It’s been two decades at least since burrowing owls have nested successfully in Grand Forks County. Burrowing owls do occur elsewhere in North Dakota. They are most likely to be encountered in the western part of the state – particularly the northwestern corner of the state, an area where the grass is shorter and the vistas more vast.

    The birds have occurred historically in the Red River Valley. Several years ago, a pair was found nesting in a road ditch near Pisek, North Dakota.

    The Red River Valley has always been the easternmost outpost for breeding burrowing owls. The burrowing owl is a bird of the interior West. It also famously nests in the Florida peninsula.

    READ MORE ABOUT BIRDWATCHING:

    Burrowing owl numbers have declined throughout the bird’s range, largely because more and more open country has been turned into farm fields and suburban housing development. The increased disturbance associated with the Bakken oil boom didn’t aid the owls, either. Still, the burrowing owls hang on, partly through human intercession. This includes creating burrows for the owls, which do not do their own digging. Instead, they occupy burrows created by ground squirrels and prairie dogs.

    So, that takes care of the rare part

    As for the cute part: The burrowing owl is a kind of stand-up comic. These owls are relatively long-legged, and they habitually stand on little rises in the landscape. These offer visibility – to the owls and the humans looking for them. Despite this, it can be easy to overlook a burrowing owl. They are colored like the prairie and sometimes tend to disappear into the landscape.

    They are active birds, though, with a range of hunting tactics, some involving ground pursuits and others aerial maneuvers. These can be quite acrobatic. It follows, then, that burrowing owls are entertaining as well as cute.

    The reaction to the owls caused a bit of a stir in the airport security office. Too many cars were pulling off the road, slowing traffic and inviting collisions. Some enthusiastic birders – including this one – were approaching the airport fence.

    Security imposed rules: No parking on the road. Only one car at a time on the approach on the east side of the road that offers good views. No closer than 10 feet from the perimeter fence.

    All rules to live by.

    The owls were still around at midweek last week, but they are clearly dispersing from the nesting site. This is completely normal behavior. Burrowing owls head south as fall approaches and spend the winter in southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, and well into Central America. The owls in Florida are more sedentary – but that doesn’t help Midwestern birders find and appreciate the owls.

    Burrowing owls were a fixed presence in my childhood years. I grew up on a dairy farm in Mountrail County, about 275 miles west of Grand Forks on U.S. Highway 2. Our pastures were overgrazed – in hindsight, eaten down to the nubbins. Ground squirrels – gophers to us as children – were abundant and provided both food and lodging for the burrowing owls.

    From the time I was 8 years old or so, I was sent out to drive the dairy herd back uphill to the barn. I saw burrowing owls every morning and evening during summertime. So, I have a special affinity for burrowing owls, but the period between sightings has grown to years rather than days or hours.

    In my adult life, sightings have been relatively few, a dozen or so, even when I’ve gone looking for the owls. Two likely places are Lostwood National Wildlife Refuge north of Stanley, North Dakota, my home town, and J. Clark Salyer National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Rugby, North Dakota, about halfway across the state.

    So I have to say, I did enjoy the burrowing owls so close to home, both “out west” and at the airport.

    Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.

