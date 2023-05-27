Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Finding North Dakota’s six grebe species tempts a birding day trip

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – Six kinds of grebes nest in North Dakota, and I’ve made it a mission to find them all. Actually, I have found them all, but never in a single year. That’s the challenge. I am hoping to find them all in a single day. Soon.

Grebes are diving birds, often found on shallow water. The clan is curiously equipped, with bills remarkable for length and, in at least one case, thickness. These make for good fishing.

Most grebes have conspicuously long necks, and some have outlandish tufts of plumage useful in courtship.

A grebe’s feet are set far back on the body. This is great placement for diving, but it makes walking impossible, or close to it. You’ll rarely find grebes on dry land, though sometimes, migrants settle down on flat surfaces they mistake for water, such as airport runways. The birds aren’t able to get aloft from a solid surface. Instead, they paddle across the water, eventually taking flight.

This column was sparked by reports of red-necked grebes. I’ve mentioned them in earlier columns this year. I’ve always associated this species with the Turtle Mountains, an area with lots of wooded lakes and ponds. Red-necked grebes like these lakes and ponds.

This year, though, I’ve gotten reports of red-necked grebes from Nelson and Griggs counties, which are just to the west of the Red River Valley. That means they’re closer and more readily accessible from Grand Forks. I’ve got a pretty good idea of where to look.

Five of the other grebe species are more common and widespread.

Starting with the smallest: The pied-billed grebe might qualify as a “ditch bird,” while the other grebes favor more extensive waterholes.

This is the plainest of the grebes, appearing gray, overall, with a brownish wash on the sides and neck. The bill is thicker, shorter and less pointed than other grebe bills. It’s marked by a black band, earning the bird its common name.

Pied-billed grebes dive by tipping forward, but they have an even odder behavior. They sink. You can be looking at a grebe and it will disappear underwater. This is a convenient way to avoid danger.

The bird’s head seems outsized and the bird seems compact. Don’t be fooled. The pied-billed grebe has a neck long enough to snare food successfully.

The eared grebe is about the same size as the pied-billed grebe, but it displays an outrageous tuft of yellow feathers behind the eyes – accounting for its name. Its neck is black and its back dark. The underparts are reddish, though not conspicuously so.

The horned grebe is similarly colored, although perhaps more vividly. The neck is reddish, unlike the eared grebe, whose neck is black. The horned grebe has a conspicuous yellow patch behind the eye, but it’s not so flamboyant as the breeding male eared grebe’s plumes.

Both eared and horned grebes have smaller bills. The eared grebe seems delicate.

The red-necked grebe’s name is appropriate. This is a handsome bird. Its neck is red, of course, and the crown and forehead are black. The bird’s back is pale black or dark gray. The bill is long and sharply pointed – a characteristic of the larger grebes .

This brings us to the truly long-necked grebes – western grebe and Clark’s grebe. Here is where identification gets tricky. The birds are so similar that they were long considered one species. In bird books that are older than 20 years or so, they are “lumped” as western grebes. In this case, the splitters had their way.

Both species are conspicuously two-toned, black on the top and white on the neck and upper breast. The identifying field mark is tricky and hard to see without good binoculars. In Clark’s grebe, white extends above the eye; in western grebes, the white stops just short of the eye.

Western grebes are widespread in North Dakota; Clark’s grebes are more common in the western states. I have found Clark’s grebes in the state, close enough for a day trip.

Finding a Clark’s grebe will be a challenge, though. Western grebes vastly outnumber Clark’s. Confounding the difficulty is that the two species occur together, requiring a search for that tiny difference in appearance.

David Sibley’s guide book is succinct on this point: “Intermediate birds, seen regularly … are unidentifiable. Some may be hybrids.”

There is a seventh grebe species in the United States, the least grebe, but there’s no chance of seeing it in our area. Its range barely extends into the southernmost tip of Texas.

So the grebe quest is six species. I hope to find a day in early June to seek them out.

Wish me luck.

I’ll report what I find.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.