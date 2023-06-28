Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Falcons and sparrows compete for prominence in Grand Forks

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – The chipping sparrow is not a conspicuous bird, but it is one of the most abundant in Grand Forks. The “chipper” is a bird of low bushes, often seen in foundation plantings, even those around commercial buildings. A pair of chipping sparrows foraged in the plants outside the Herald building downtown in most of the years I worked there.

Chipping sparrows occurred at our place west of Gilby, North Dakota, northwest of Grand Forks, as well.

Earlier this spring, chipping sparrows showed up in the backyard of our urban haunt, a house in the south end of the city. I couldn’t help myself. “Welcome back little bird,” I said.

The first of the chipping sparrows showed up on sunflower seed that wintering deer bumped. That largesse has sustained them. Almost every day, I see a chipping sparrow.

Not all chippers are confined to backyards, though. I frequently encounter them on strolls along the Greenway. Almost always, these are singletons, though sometimes I see two at a time – a couple, I imagine.

All of this suggests to me that the chipping sparrow may be one of the most abundant birds in the city, perhaps rivaling the robins and outranking the pigeons and the crows.

The chipping sparrow has two close relatives. One of these, the clay-colored sparrow, is widespread in North Dakota, but it is not an urban bird like its close cousin. Instead, clay-colored sparrows favor open grasslands and weedy patches.

The other close kin is Brewer’s sparrow, whose habitat of choice is dryland sagebrush patches. Its range barely reaches the southwest corner of the state. This is about as far west– though not as far north – as its range extends.

These three are members of the genus “Spizella.” The word is the diminutive form of the Greek word for finch, Spiza. The name befits these “little finches.”

Although the chipping sparrow is among the most numerous species in the city, that doesn’t mean it is the easiest to find. That title might describe the robin, which is ubiquitous, or very nearly so, especially in migration. Of course, it is also an abundant nesting species.

The peregrine falcon is far from the most numerous bird in the city, but it is dependable. For two decades, peregrine falcons have nested on water towers in town, first on “Smiley,” a water tower near the intersection of DeMers Avenue and South Washington Street – one of the busiest intersections in town.

The current nesting pair is not shy, either. The nest is on the UND water tower. It faces east, and the falcons can sometimes be seen from the Columbia Road overpass.

The current population of peregrine falcons is five, two adults and three chicks.

The chicks were weighed, banded and returned to the nest. They should fledge – that is, leave the nest – in about three weeks. They’ll hang around learning hunting skills, then vanish relatively early in the fall – to where, we don’t know. Peregrines are known to be long-distance migrants. Perhaps these will turn up in Mexico or South America.

The brood consists of two males and a female. The female was named Era Bell, after Era Bell Thompson, who grew up in Driscoll, North Dakota, graduated from Bismarck High School and attended UND, where she was a track star setting national records. Later she became editor of Ebony magazine. Her name is appropriate for a falcon, the fastest flier among the birds and one of the fastest moving creatures on earth.

The first male was named Sidney Poitier, who has no connection to North Dakota that I am aware of, except that his movies played in theaters around the state (and the world) and won an Oscar in 1963 for his performance in “Lilies of the Field.”

The second male is named Mike, for me, who has nothing but connections to North Dakota. I am flattered.

At this point, this is the only known peregrine nest in North Dakota. Tim Driscoll is responsible for this success. He has also banded and studied Cooper’s hawks. The local population is among the largest known in the nation.

His work has attracted national attention.

The peregrine banding, on Thursday, June 22, drew a good-sized crowd ranging in age from a couple of months to past 90. As far as I could tell, everybody was fascinated – and especially the children. I figure a couple of them, at least, will be inspired to follow Driscoll’s lead as a raptor expert.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.