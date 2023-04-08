Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Eagles, ravens and and warblers make news in the bird world

Mike Jacobs. Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – There’s been news in the bird world. Some of it you’ve seen in the Herald: A bald eagle’s nest the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources equipped with a camera blew down, killing the eaglet. The camera’s been spying on the nest for a decade. Heavy snow and wind brought it down.

While this episode is a tragedy, it’s important to remember that the bald eagle population is growing rapidly across much of North America. Eagles are seen regularly in our area – a development of the last quarter century.

The Herald also featured Seth Owens’ latest undertaking, which amounts to spying on sharp-tailed grouse on their dancing grounds, more scientifically known as leks.

The sharptail show is a rite of spring on the Great Plains. Owens, the outreach officer for Pheasants Forever in North Dakota, is hosting grouse watching events. Details of how to participate were in the Herald on April 1.

Be aware: Taking part means getting up very early, being very stealthy and sitting still for several hours.

Believe me, it’s worth it.

Meadowlarks made news, too, by showing up in both states. Meadowlarks are overdue. Most years, they arrive in numbers by the middle of March – but most years are not like this one. Heavy snow here has kept the birds farther south. The spring thaw, due to begin this weekend, should bring more of the birds into our area.

Dexter Perkins alerted me to another prairie bird phenomenon. He’s been feeding gray partridges at his home on the city’s south end. Dexter and Betsy Perkins have created a prairie in their yard. This may have drawn the partridges.

They were no doubt driven into the city – or at least its outskirts – by heavy snow, which makes finding food difficult. Throughout the winter, there have been reports of partridges feeding along rural roadsides.

More partridges than usual were counted on the Christmas Bird Count in mid-December. Compiler Dave Lambeth suggested at the time that the birds were looking for pickings easier than digging in the snow. That’s likely what drew partridges to the Perkins’ place. In the bird world, birds have got to find food somewhere.

Perkins also managed to attract a pair of cardinals, which strikes me as more noteworthy than attracting partridges in a relatively new part of town. The sighting left me disappointed and envious. I’ve often declared that my ambition in retirement is to watch cardinals while I’m washing dishes. The dishes keep piling up.

Lambeth also reported signs of nesting ravens on a radio tower northwest of Grand Forks. The raven is another bird – like the bald eagle – that has been increasing in numbers in our area. Raven nests have been seen in several parts of Grand Forks County in the last half decade or so. A raven flew by our place when Suezette Bieri and I lived west of Gilby. The bird – I assume it was the same one – greeted me with its “crawk” call whenever I happened to be outside.

Ravens turn up in Grand Forks, though perhaps not quite so regularly. I’ve seen them on my rambles on the south end, including on the Red River Greenway.

A Canada goose provided a bit of surprise on my last Greenway visit. The bird was a loner, but it didn’t mask its presence, honking lustily as it proceeded upriver.

All of these noteworthy sightings were topped by the appearance of a yellow-rumped warbler. Bruce Flaig, a birding enthusiast, reported the sighting on the Grand Cities Bird Club’s listserv, adding he “wish it had checked the weather forecast.”

A yellow-rumped warbler would be at risk in the recent stormy weather and may have perished – but maybe not. Yellow-rumped warblers are tough little birds that are always among the first northbound migrants in the spring. They are also the most common warblers in our area – though they are transients.

The yellow-rumped warbler is about the size of a sparrow, but noticeably slimmer, more likely to sit upright rather than hunched on a branch. Overall, it is a grayish-brown bird with heavy streaking, noticeable wing bars and – ta dah! – a bright yellow spot on the rump. The spot is determinative. See it, and you’ve found yourself a yellow-rumped warbler.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.