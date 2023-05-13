Mike Jacobs Always in Season: ‘Ditch ducks’ and sparrows draw attention

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – More than two dozen kinds of ducks occur in North Dakota. Throw in the swans, geese and mergansers, and the species list for members of Family Anatidae swells to more than three dozen.

Some of these are rare and out of place here, stragglers from the Arctic and some from Eurasia. Some are abundant. Certainly, anyone interested in ducks could log 20 species in a day-long outing.

The northern shoveler would certainly be one of these. Arguably, it would be the easiest to find.

The shoveler is what I refer to as “a ditch duck.” They are often found in shallow ponds along roadsides. Ditches are not their only habitat, of course. Shovelers occupy shallow ponds across the Prairie Pothole Region.

The shoveler is a dabbling duck. It feeds by straining foodstuff from the water. Its outside bill aids this process. It acts as a sieve.

The bill is the outstanding feature of the shoveler. In fact, it accounts for the duck’s common name.

A shoveler’s bill is a wonder of nature, due to its size and shape. The bill is long, flat and fairly shallow – a real schnozz.

Despite this aberration, the shoveler is an attractive bird. Its head is iridescent, a shining beacon of green or blue, depending on the light. It is a full-bodied duck, easily the size of a mallard. The back is mottled with white and black and there is a chestnut patch on the sides.

This description might fit the mallard, too, except that the mallard’s chestnut-colored plumage is on the chest. The mallard has a higher forehead, too. The shoveler’s face is sloped, giving the head a triangular look.

These species do occur together. Driving Grand Forks County Road 33 the other day, I encountered both species within a few feet of each other

One memorable fall day, I saw several thousand shovelers – a raft of shovelers – along a roadside on the eastern shore of Devils Lake.

Having read this far, you will have concluded that I have a special affection for shovelers. I grew up in a family of hunters, and I learned to differentiate these two species at a very young age. My brother, 16 years older than I, came back to the farm every fall to hunt ducks. He disparaged the shoveler, as all hunters seem to do. But I was excited to discover that it was a different bird. The shoveler, therefore, helped set me on a lifetime of bird watching.

This has been a particularly memorable spring, I think, because waterfowl migration was packed into a shorter span of time than is usual. That’s because we went from ice to ice out practically overnight, and the ducks showed up.

People casually interested in birds have remarked to me about the flood of small birds in their backyards, and some have wondered what’s happened to them. The two species most often mentioned are slate-colored juncos and American robins.

The juncos have departed for their nesting range farther north. Many of the robins were just passing through, as well. Every spring brings a passage of robins. This year, it seemed especially large, again because of the late migration. Of course, some robins will stick around to nest. The robin is a favorite among backyard birds here and elsewhere in North America – even though the bird is named for an unrelated European species.

As I write, on Wednesday morning, May 10, migration appears to have entered another phase. A group of white-crowned sparrows is foraging on the lawn. This is the vanguard of a great sparrow migration. Most of these, like the juncos, will move farther north.

I am particularly anticipating the Harris’ sparrow, a relative of white-crowned and white-throated sparrows, but a larger and more imposing bird. Harris’ sparrow has a black head, often likened to a monk’s cowl. It’s an unmistakable bird. Worth watching for.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.