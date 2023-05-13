99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Mike Jacobs Always in Season: ‘Ditch ducks’ and sparrows draw attention

A shoveler’s bill is a wonder of nature, due to its size and shape. The bill is long, flat and fairly shallow – a real schnozz.

051323MJBIRD.jpg
Illustration/Mike Jacobs
By Mike Jacobs
Today at 7:07 AM
    Mike Jacobs.jpg
    Mike Jacobs.
    Contributed/Tom Stromme

    GRAND FORKS – More than two dozen kinds of ducks occur in North Dakota. Throw in the swans, geese and mergansers, and the species list for members of Family Anatidae swells to more than three dozen.

    Some of these are rare and out of place here, stragglers from the Arctic and some from Eurasia. Some are abundant. Certainly, anyone interested in ducks could log 20 species in a day-long outing.

    The northern shoveler would certainly be one of these. Arguably, it would be the easiest to find.

    The shoveler is what I refer to as “a ditch duck.” They are often found in shallow ponds along roadsides. Ditches are not their only habitat, of course. Shovelers occupy shallow ponds across the Prairie Pothole Region.

    The shoveler is a dabbling duck. It feeds by straining foodstuff from the water. Its outside bill aids this process. It acts as a sieve.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    READ MORE ABOUT BIRDWATCHING:

    The bill is the outstanding feature of the shoveler. In fact, it accounts for the duck’s common name.

    A shoveler’s bill is a wonder of nature, due to its size and shape. The bill is long, flat and fairly shallow – a real schnozz.

    Despite this aberration, the shoveler is an attractive bird. Its head is iridescent, a shining beacon of green or blue, depending on the light. It is a full-bodied duck, easily the size of a mallard. The back is mottled with white and black and there is a chestnut patch on the sides.

    This description might fit the mallard, too, except that the mallard’s chestnut-colored plumage is on the chest. The mallard has a higher forehead, too. The shoveler’s face is sloped, giving the head a triangular look.

    These species do occur together. Driving Grand Forks County Road 33 the other day, I encountered both species within a few feet of each other

    One memorable fall day, I saw several thousand shovelers – a raft of shovelers – along a roadside on the eastern shore of Devils Lake.

    Having read this far, you will have concluded that I have a special affection for shovelers. I grew up in a family of hunters, and I learned to differentiate these two species at a very young age. My brother, 16 years older than I, came back to the farm every fall to hunt ducks. He disparaged the shoveler, as all hunters seem to do. But I was excited to discover that it was a different bird. The shoveler, therefore, helped set me on a lifetime of bird watching.

    This has been a particularly memorable spring, I think, because waterfowl migration was packed into a shorter span of time than is usual. That’s because we went from ice to ice out practically overnight, and the ducks showed up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People casually interested in birds have remarked to me about the flood of small birds in their backyards, and some have wondered what’s happened to them. The two species most often mentioned are slate-colored juncos and American robins.

    The juncos have departed for their nesting range farther north. Many of the robins were just passing through, as well. Every spring brings a passage of robins. This year, it seemed especially large, again because of the late migration. Of course, some robins will stick around to nest. The robin is a favorite among backyard birds here and elsewhere in North America – even though the bird is named for an unrelated European species.

    As I write, on Wednesday morning, May 10, migration appears to have entered another phase. A group of white-crowned sparrows is foraging on the lawn. This is the vanguard of a great sparrow migration. Most of these, like the juncos, will move farther north.

    I am particularly anticipating the Harris’ sparrow, a relative of white-crowned and white-throated sparrows, but a larger and more imposing bird. Harris’ sparrow has a black head, often likened to a monk’s cowl. It’s an unmistakable bird. Worth watching for.

    Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.

    By Mike Jacobs
    What To Read Next
    Snow on a North Dakota lake
    Northland Outdoors
    Dokken: Determining the extent of winter fish kills in North Dakota a work in progress, managers say
    May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
    Northland Outdoors
    DNR webinars, shooting sports events coming up on Outdoors Calendar
    May 13, 2023 06:52 AM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    Marshall Johnson Audubon.jpg
    Northland Outdoors
    Outdoors Notebook: Audubon's Marshall Johnson named to conservation panels
    May 13, 2023 06:15 AM
     · 
    By  Staff Reports
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Must Reads
    IMG-5454.jpg
    Business
    Plan to reopen theater seeks to bring movies — and fresh popcorn — back to Devils Lake
    May 13, 2023 07:58 AM
     · 
    By  Ingrid Harbo
    051323 VeteransCourt2.jpg
    Local
    North Dakota's first veterans treatment court opens in Grand Forks
    May 13, 2023 07:54 AM
     · 
    By  Sav Kelly
    04xx23 Ogren.jpg
    Local
    Defendants fall into gaps within court system as public defense faces budget and staff issues
    May 13, 2023 07:04 AM
     · 
    By  Sav Kelly
    05xx23 Centralian.jpg
    Community
    Grand Forks Central High School's student newspaper to mark centennial anniversary
    May 13, 2023 07:00 AM
     · 
    By  Pamela Knudson