Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Creepers and juncos fill a birding day

GRAND FORKS – The steady procession of birds continued into this week, and the list of species was a long one. Two stood out: The dark-eyed junco because it is uncountably abundant, and the brown creeper because it is uncommonly inconspicuous.

Both showed up within eyesight of our south-facing windows, and so they provided close examination – and great pleasure.

The creepers were welcome in their scarcity. These little birds are not often seen, because they are scarce, of course, but also because they are practically invisible as they pick small prey from the crevasses of tree bark. Spiders are especially appealing.

Their gleaning is unusual, too. These tiny creatures work their way up the tree, then fly down to begin working back up again. The creepers that we watched returned to the same tree; often the birds fly to the base of nearby trees – but there are no other nearby trees that suited them.

These are small birds, up to 13 centimeters, or a tiny bit longer than 5 inches. What’s more, they are brown and white, so they blend perfectly against the background of tree bark. At each end, the birds present clear field spots, a thin beak, markedly turned downward in front, and a stiff tail that seems to serve as a brace against the tree trunk.

Brown creepers are finicky about habitat. They want mixed woodlands, including both evergreens and deciduous trees. It happens that this mix has become more widespread as evergreens mature, and brown creepers seem to be seen more often, but this may be an illusion – or it might be because I’ve become better at picking out these birds.

In any case, I don’t expect them year ‘round. Most creepers move farther north to nest. The Manitoba Ornithologists Union considers creepers “uncommon breeders in the southern half of the boreal forest.” I’ve heard reports of nesting creepers in North Dakota, but I’ve never encountered one in the state. These birds do nest in eastern Minnesota and across the northeastern cities. They also occur in the Rocky Mountains and the coast ranges north to southern Alaska.

The second of this week’s birds is the dark-eyed junco – a bird better identified by its now-archaic name – “slate-colored junco.” Juncos are indeed slate-colored, just as they are dark-eyed.

The dark eye is consistent, but the slate color covers a range of colors, from quite dark gray through varied shades of gray and brown as well pink. In olden times – back when the splitters were predominant in bird study – a range of species were recognized. Today, there are many fewer, to the disappointment of those who want to pad their life lists.

The junco is about the same size as the creeper, but the junco appears plump and the creeper trim.

The species differ in habit, too, although I watched both species up close and personal – through those south-facing windows.

Juncos habitually forage on the ground. Creepers almost never appear on the ground, except to flutter to the base of a tree trunk. They immediately scurry upward again. The junco is a scatter feeder, pulling aside loose leaves and – late in the week, at least – fresh snow.

Juncos are seed eaters. Creepers are flesh eaters.

Both species are “passage migrants” here, moving farther north, and so both are reliable signs of spring – one of them dependable and the other a lucky sighting.

Of course, these are not the only species that passed through this week. Reports of hawks and eagles continue, and waterfowl have arrived in large numbers. These are stopped by snow and ice, and so large numbers can build up. Hawks are stopped by adverse winds, and these occur frequently in the Red River Valley in spring.

It’s a bit early to expect large numbers of sparrows, but some of the early migrants have been reported, including fox sparrows, the largest and reddest of the sparrows occurring here.

It’s time to listen for white-throated sparrows, with their characteristic call, often rendered “Oh! Sweet Canada! Canada! Canada.”

Once they appear, their close relative, the white-crowned sparrows aren’t far behind, followed by the monkish Harris’ sparrows, serving the nickname because of the dark cowl over their head and upper breast. The Harris in question here was Edward Harris, a crony of John James Audubon.

