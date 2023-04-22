99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Creepers and juncos fill a birding day

The dark-eyed junco is uncountably abundant, and the brown creeper is uncommonly inconspicuous.

042223MJBIRD.jpg
Brown creeper.
Illustration/Mike Jacobs
By Mike Jacobs
Today at 7:02 AM
    Mike Jacobs.jpg
    Mike Jacobs.
    Contributed/Tom Stromme

    GRAND FORKS – The steady procession of birds continued into this week, and the list of species was a long one. Two stood out: The dark-eyed junco because it is uncountably abundant, and the brown creeper because it is uncommonly inconspicuous.

    Both showed up within eyesight of our south-facing windows, and so they provided close examination – and great pleasure.

    The creepers were welcome in their scarcity. These little birds are not often seen, because they are scarce, of course, but also because they are practically invisible as they pick small prey from the crevasses of tree bark. Spiders are especially appealing.

    Their gleaning is unusual, too. These tiny creatures work their way up the tree, then fly down to begin working back up again. The creepers that we watched returned to the same tree; often the birds fly to the base of nearby trees – but there are no other nearby trees that suited them.

    These are small birds, up to 13 centimeters, or a tiny bit longer than 5 inches. What’s more, they are brown and white, so they blend perfectly against the background of tree bark. At each end, the birds present clear field spots, a thin beak, markedly turned downward in front, and a stiff tail that seems to serve as a brace against the tree trunk.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    READ MORE ABOUT BIRDWATCHING:

    Brown creepers are finicky about habitat. They want mixed woodlands, including both evergreens and deciduous trees. It happens that this mix has become more widespread as evergreens mature, and brown creepers seem to be seen more often, but this may be an illusion – or it might be because I’ve become better at picking out these birds.

    In any case, I don’t expect them year ‘round. Most creepers move farther north to nest. The Manitoba Ornithologists Union considers creepers “uncommon breeders in the southern half of the boreal forest.” I’ve heard reports of nesting creepers in North Dakota, but I’ve never encountered one in the state. These birds do nest in eastern Minnesota and across the northeastern cities. They also occur in the Rocky Mountains and the coast ranges north to southern Alaska.

    The second of this week’s birds is the dark-eyed junco – a bird better identified by its now-archaic name – “slate-colored junco.” Juncos are indeed slate-colored, just as they are dark-eyed.

    The dark eye is consistent, but the slate color covers a range of colors, from quite dark gray through varied shades of gray and brown as well pink. In olden times – back when the splitters were predominant in bird study – a range of species were recognized. Today, there are many fewer, to the disappointment of those who want to pad their life lists.

    The junco is about the same size as the creeper, but the junco appears plump and the creeper trim.

    The species differ in habit, too, although I watched both species up close and personal – through those south-facing windows.

    Juncos habitually forage on the ground. Creepers almost never appear on the ground, except to flutter to the base of a tree trunk. They immediately scurry upward again. The junco is a scatter feeder, pulling aside loose leaves and – late in the week, at least – fresh snow.

    Juncos are seed eaters. Creepers are flesh eaters.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Both species are “passage migrants” here, moving farther north, and so both are reliable signs of spring – one of them dependable and the other a lucky sighting.

    Of course, these are not the only species that passed through this week. Reports of hawks and eagles continue, and waterfowl have arrived in large numbers. These are stopped by snow and ice, and so large numbers can build up. Hawks are stopped by adverse winds, and these occur frequently in the Red River Valley in spring.

    It’s a bit early to expect large numbers of sparrows, but some of the early migrants have been reported, including fox sparrows, the largest and reddest of the sparrows occurring here.

    It’s time to listen for white-throated sparrows, with their characteristic call, often rendered “Oh! Sweet Canada! Canada! Canada.”

    Once they appear, their close relative, the white-crowned sparrows aren’t far behind, followed by the monkish Harris’ sparrows, serving the nickname because of the dark cowl over their head and upper breast. The Harris in question here was Edward Harris, a crony of John James Audubon.

    Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.

    By Mike Jacobs
    What To Read Next
    Deer feeding
    Northland Outdoors
    Dokken: Follow-up survey paints dire picture of winter impact on deer in North Dakota
    April 22, 2023 07:10 AM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    NDGF Calendar Page May 2022.jpg
    Northland Outdoors
    Remaining Game and Fish Advisory Board meetings, UND Paur Lecture coming up on Outdoors Calendar
    April 22, 2023 06:10 AM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    Opening remarks-Terry Steinwand.jpg
    Northland Outdoors
    Outdoors Notebook: Ducks Unlimited honors former North Dakota Game and Fish director Steinwand
    April 22, 2023 06:05 AM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    Get Local

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Must Reads
    3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
    Northland Outdoors
    The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
    April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
     · 
    By  Brad Dokken
    3867515+marijuana.jpeg
    Minnesota
    Potential cannabis legalization concerns Minnesota law enforcement
    April 22, 2023 07:11 AM
     · 
    By  Sav Kelly
    04xx23 referedum2.jpg
    Local
    Along with construction of new school, Grand Forks' referendum touts security upgrades, new district kitchen
    April 22, 2023 06:43 AM
     · 
    By  Joe Banish
    ethanol promotion.png
    Business
    Does E15 have a permanent place at the pump?
    April 22, 2023 05:30 AM
     · 
    By  Emily Beal