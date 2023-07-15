Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Cormorants probably won’t win any popularity contests

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

The double-crested cormorant is probably not a candidate for prettiest or most popular bird species. Perhaps the only chance at a title is for the most unpopular species, for the cormorant is reviled and even persecuted in some places, including places in our part of the world.

I’m going to make a case for the cormorant as one of the most interesting bird species (though, of course, in my life every bird species is interesting). The cormorant might deserve an award as the best adapted bird species, which is what makes the species so interesting.

To make this argument, I’m calling on Dennis Wild, who wrote a book titled “The Double-crested Cormorant: Symbol of Ecological Conflict,” a title that points directly at the bird’s unpopularity.

It was an unlikely coincidence that turned my attention to the cormorant. Wild’s book happened to fall out of a shelf in my bird book library on the very day that another cormorant species made news in North Dakota.

This was the so-called “Neotropic cormorant,” so called because the species has been renamed. Those of you with older bird books will find this species called “olivaceous cormorant.”

A Neotropic cormorant happened to fly across North Dakota’s southern border into Dickey County. The bird was reported to Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology website called eBird, where it remained on the rare bird list for several days last week. The Neotropic cormorant's usual range doesn’t extend much farther north than that other Red River Valley – the one that forms the border between Texas and Oklahoma, not the one that divides North Dakota and Minnesota.

In other words, this was a bird way out of range.

It’s not too big a surprise, though. The Neotropic cormorant is known to be a wanderer, and strong southerly winds last week might have helped carry a stray bird northward.

The Neotropic and double-crested cormorants are close kin, differing in size and facial patterns. The Neotropic cormorant is smaller and shows only a little white on the face. Double-crested cormorants have boldly patterned bills – and their bills are large.

The double-crested cormorant is large enough to be mistaken for a goose, and my birding buddy Erik Fritzell confessed as we set out to find cormorants. This excursion turned out to be more successful than our grebe expedition earlier in the summer, when we came up short of our goal to find all of North Dakota’s six grebe species in a single outing. We missed two species … well, only one if we could have agreed that a bird we saw might have been a Clark’s grebe rather than a western grebe, a very similar species that is much more common here. We couldn’t be confident. Clark’s grebes are more likely to be seen farther west. The same is true of our second miss, the horned grebe.

We did not undertake our cormorant excursion with the idea we’d see any species but double-crested cormorant, and we saw plenty of them, at least 30 resting on an exposed mudbank at Fordville Dam, which is about 40 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

The cormorants provided evidence for the title of “best adapted.” They spent time in the air, on land and both on and under water.

Here’s what Dennis Wild has to say about that:

“Scientists have identified and classified about 1.5 million species of animals on Earth. Of those 1,500,000 species, only about 150 can do what cormorants do. … They conquered four separate environmental worlds and by doing so showed themselves to be formidable human competitors.”

The competition involves prey. Cormorants are fish eaters, and people who fish often argue that cormorants are getting more than their share of the fish. This is an argument I heard as a youngster when my dad, his brother (my uncle) and I fished in the water building up behind Garrison Dam, which was closed in 1954, when I was 6 years old. Cormorants draped themselves on dead trees standing in the water. The same thing happened in a large pothole not far from our farm near Stanley, North Dakota. We called these water features “sloughs” in those days.

So, I’ve been fascinated by cormorants for seven decades.

I am not a fisherman, so I can appreciate how cormorants handle themselves. They are singular birds, somewhat oddly shaped, often flying in skeins that rise and fall as the birds move, with their bills and heads raised slightly above the line of their backs, like flying triangles. On land or in trees, they often extend their wings to take advantage of air drying their feathers. They dive quickly, seeming to disappear without a trace, and sometimes rising only high enough to get their heads out of the water for another breath before the next dive.

All of this the cormorants displayed Wednesday morning, July 12 – a cool morning with no wind at all – perfect for watching cormorants.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald.