Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Bufflehead stands out among waterfowl

The spring passage of waterfowl continued apace early in the week. Indeed, it may have reached its peak, as thousands of birds of a score – at least – of species moved into and beyond the Red River Valley.

The bufflehead is representative of these, not because it is the largest or the most numerous, but because this little duck stands out in a flock, presenting a two-toned black-and-white appearance. The head – of the drake bufflehead, at least – is vividly white, with black running over the face from the forehead to the chin. The combination “pops,” so to speak, even though the bufflehead is among the smallest of ducks.

In good light, the drake’s head appears luminescent, flashing fluorescent green and purple. Of course, this effect requires sunlight. Even on a cloudy day, however, the bird is easily separated from other ducks on the water.

The bufflehead is a true “bird of passage” here. Its breeding range is to the northwest, in the forest zone of Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, and in Alaska. A few nest in the Turtle Mountains, shared between North Dakota and Manitoba.

And some show up on prairie ponds that are ringed by trees.

The trees are important to the bufflehead. These ducks are cavity nesters. A prairie marsh won’t satisfy their needs, but a tree-lined pond – such as those occurring in the Turtle Mountains – may tempt them. Historically, buffleheads have nested at Red Willow Lake and at Stump Lake, both lined with trees.

Checking the monograph on this species in “The Birds of North America,” I find that buffleheads are “almost exclusively monogamous,” a characteristic that sets them apart from most waterfowl species. What’s more, the pair bond extends for several years. They are strongly placebound, too, with females often reusing nest sites year after year.

A bufflehead is a small bird “not prized among sport hunters,” according to the monograph published by the American Ornithological Society, although “shooting is a significant factor in their mortality.” Yet the population of buffleheads has thrived, increasing “markedly since the mid-1950s.”

So, the bufflehead is a worthy representative of the waterfowl tribe, which has been so abundant this spring, no doubt because this is a late spring, and waterfowl migration has been delayed, a factor that accounts for the uncommon abundance of ducks, geese and swans this migration season.

On a morning excursion through the wetland area northwest of Grand Forks, I was seldom out of sight – or sound – of tundra swans. These represent the big-bird end of the waterfowl spectrum, while the bufflehead is at the small-bird end.

These birds were not alone among migrants this week, of course. Dave Lambeth reported seeing 300 red-necked grebes on wetlands lying roughly between Grand Forks Air Force Base and the town of Manvel, North Dakota, which is the next exit off Interstate 29 north of Grand Forks.

He also reported seeing four nests occupied by bald eagles, an indication that the eagles really are back from the brink of extinction. Twenty years ago, eagles were rare here, and I vividly remember the excitement of readers who called in eagle sightings.

My bird watching wasn’t limited to a casual drive in the countryside. Fox sparrows showed up in my backyard on several days. These are among the earliest of the migrating sparrows. In most years, only tree sparrows would be earlier.

Other northern sparrows – white-crowned, white-throated and Harris’ sparrows – should show up soon. These are conspicuous and easily recognizable birds that nest to the north of here. Harris’ sparrow, I read this week, is the only North American bird that nests exclusively in Canada.

Our nesting sparrows – song sparrows and chipping in the city and in rural farm yards – and the prairie sparrows will show up soon. These “prairie species” include clay-colored, field, grasshopper, savannah, swamp and vesper sparrows – and Baird’s sparrows, a species that draws traveling birders to central North Dakota in early June.

Another brown creeper showed up in my backyard on the weekend, and Charlie Christianson, another avid birder, had them at his place, which is across town from mine. This led to speculation that creepers might be more common than we’ve thought, and that they may be overlooked because, as birders are prone to say, they are “little brown jobs.”

The North Dakota Rare Bird Report listed the sighting of a brambling, a Eurasian bird that sometimes wanders in our direction. This bird was seen in the Knife River Valley in Mountrail County, which happens to be my “home country.”

The bird’s appearance calls to mind a brambling sighting in East Grand Forks a couple of decades ago.

The rare bird report is compiled from sightings reported to eBird at Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.