Mike Jacobs Always in Season: Bird names don’t always fit the bird named

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – A group of white-faced ibises showed up at Kellys Slough National Wildlife Refuge and hung out at least until Tuesday, Aug. 1, when I drove out to check on them just ahead of my deadline, which fell the next day.

This ibis is an ill-named bird, I think. There’s little white on the ibis even in breeding plumage, when a patch roughly encircles the eye. It’s hard to see, though, and once nesting season is over, it disappears, which means the white-faced ibis has little white to show most of the year.

It could better be called “iridescent ibis,” which has the advantage of alliteration. Or “wandering ibis,” which captures one of its most notable habits.

The wandering ibis is at home in the far South, California’s Imperial Valley and in coastal Texas, Louisiana and the panhandle of Florida. Otherwise, is it only a “local breeder,” not abundant but becoming more so.

It’s this habit that brought the wandering ibis to North Dakota, which of course is far outside its usual nesting range. Nevertheless, this ibis does nest in the state, and it is becoming more regular.

The ibis is not alone in this peculiarity. A number of southern “long-legged waders” drift northward after nesting. This is true of several of the herons and egrets.

The white-faced ibis also could be called “the confusing ibis.” It so closely resembles the glossy ibis that identification, especially of late season birds, is nearly impossible.

Of course, that’s where the name came from. The glossy ibis doesn’t have the white marking on its face. In other words, among breeding birds, the white spot allows a definite identification – and another notice on life lists.

There’s debate among ornithologists about whether these two species should be lumped, but so far, the splitters have held the ground, and the two closely related birds are considered separate species.

The glossy ibis is a bird of the East Coast of North America and the Caribbean. There is little overlap, and this circumstance has strengthened the argument that these two are separate species.

A third ibis occurs in the United States – the white ibis – another wanderer. It is listed as “occasional” on the Game Fish Department’s checklist of North Dakota birds.

Worldwide, there are 26 ibis species, according to the “Handbook of Birds of the World.” Like the white-faced ibis, the “Handbook” is misnamed. I know because I just carried it up the stairs from my basement library. It’s a heavy tome, and the ibis is described in the first of the its 16 volumes (17 if you count the index, and 19 if you also count the two-volume checklist).

Of course, the most famous of the ibises is the so-called “sacred ibis,” which occurs in Africa – though not in Egypt, where it was venerated as the incarnation of an important Egyptian god. The sacred ibis hasn’t nested in Egypt for more than a century.

The ibis species share several characteristics, including long legs, long necks and long bills, usually curved downward. I admit to exaggerating this curvature in today's sketch.

All of the ibises are wetland birds, usually preferring shallow water. They extract a range of prey from the mud.

The appearance of white-faced ibises strengthens the reputation of Kellys Slough as a shorebird magnet. Numbers of avocets continue to increase, and on Tuesday, there were willets and phalaropes, among other species.

The number of white-faced ibises has increased, too. There were nine when I first encountered them and 12 on my visit earlier this week. We’ll see how many remain later into the season.

I’ve found the ibises in what I refer to as the “north pool,” the part of Kellys Slough that lies north of Grand Forks County Road 7. The all-paved route from Grand Forks is north on U.S. Highway 81 and past the interstate on-ramp. Mind the abrupt left turn. This road crosses Kellys Slough, splitting the north pond from the middle pond. There’s no parking on the crossing, but a pullout at the eastern edge provides good views.

Other bird news

The other big news in the bird world locally is the presence of burrowing owls, which nested at the Grand Forks Airport. Airport security is touchy about stopping along the entrance road or approaching the fence. There is a pullout – only one car at a time, please. Stay 10 feet back of the fence.

This is the first successful nesting of burrowing owls in Grand Forks County in at least two decades.

Jacobs is a retired publisher and editor of the Herald. Reach him at mjacobs@polarcomm.com.