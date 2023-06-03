Mike Jacobs Always in Season: A tale of big and small in the back yard

Mike Jacobs. Contributed/Tom Stromme

GRAND FORKS – The big and the small showed up in my back yard last week, and each was new to my yard list. “Big’’ in this case is the pileated woodpecker, a crow-sized bird. The “small” refers to the chipping sparrow, a mere mite in comparison to the mighty woodpecker.

The pileated woodpecker was a female, I know by its facial color. Male birds have red emblazoned on their cheeks as well as the top of their heads. Females lack the cheek stripe.

This likely is the same bird that turned up in a back yard just down the block and rated a mention in an earlier column.

The female was foraging industriously, but not in the habitat you’d usually expect. She was on the ground, rather than in a tree where woodpeckers seem to belong. There was wood involved here, in any case. Mama woodpecker was plunging her bill into a row of rotting railroad ties that hold back the dirt in an ancient flower bed – ancient because it predates our arrival on Grassy Hills Lane.

What a bounty that rotting wood must have offered the woodpecker. She worked over the area for more than half an hour, which makes a pretty good show. At one point, a pair of crows showed up and paced across the lawn. This afforded a convenient size comparison.

While the crows irritate some of the neighbors, I have decided to welcome them. Crows are handsome birds that prance regally across the lawn, stopping now and again to pluck some morsel. Sometimes, a “murder” of crows appears, probably because the crows that discovered a food source broadcast the news with their raucous calls.

My partner, Suezette Bieri, demanded to know why a group of crows is called a “murder of crows.” I had to look it up. I found an episode of the PBS program, “Nature,” that offered several explanations, most of them preposterous. One is a reference to a presumed trial and execution of a crow by other crows, acting as a jury, some of them preposterous. Another is that some wag concocted names for groups of birds, including an “ostentation of peacocks” and a “parliament of owls.” Still another references a supposed connection between crows and cemeteries. Of course, my backyard is not a cemetery. Nor are the neighborhoods, at least to my knowledge.

To my knowledge, there is no word for a group of woodpeckers, probably because woodpeckers usually occur as singletons or sometimes pairs. This is particularly true of pileated woodpeckers, I think. I’ve seldom encountered a pair, but singletons are fairly frequently spotted. There’s an exception among woodpeckers. In winter, small groups will gather at a feeder, mostly keeping out of each other’s way. In our area, this applies to downy and hairy woodpeckers. Flickers, members of the woodpecker family, are an exception. Very large flocks of flickers turn up both spring and fall, often foraging together on expanses of grass. Sometimes they mix with robins.

The chipping sparrow was in a familiar place, foraging among the foundation plantings behind– that is, on the south side – of our house. Probably every foundation planting in town will attract a passing chipper, and many will stay to nest. One year, I followed a nest built on the north side of the Herald building, which was a pretty busy place in those days, both day and night, since the paper was printed after midnight, Plus, the street attracted late night revelers from popular bars in the vicinity. In the heyday of newspapering, there was almost always a bar within a sprint out the back door, and that was true of the Herald for all of the years – near 35 of them – that I worked at the Herald.

The chipping sparrow is a tiny bird, smaller than the more familiar house sparrow. It is trim and pert with a rust-colored cap on its head. The only similar sparrow likely to be seen around here is the American tree sparrow, a close relative with the same chestnut topknot. The tree sparrow has a spot on its breast while the chipping sparrow does not.

You’re not likely to see the two together. The chipping sparrow is a summer resident, while the tree sparrow is an early spring and late fall migrant.

Note: The date for the grebe run has been set. I should have a report next week.

