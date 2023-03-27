99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Midnight March 29 is deadline to apply for North Dakota elk, moose and bighorn sheep licenses

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota.

ND elk
A herd of North Dakota elk on the move in this undated photo.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 10:24 AM

BISMARCK – The clock is ticking for North Dakota hunters hoping to draw an elk, moose or bighorn sheep license this year. Applications must be submitted online before midnight Wednesday, March 29, the Game and Fish Department said Monday in a reminder.

Prospective hunters can apply by visiting the My Account section of the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license through the lottery in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

