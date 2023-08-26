MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, National Walleye Tour championship coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.

Fishing

Sept. 2-3: MAX Multi-Species Fishing Derby, Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods. Event is in memory of a Max Marvin, a former guide at the Northwest Angle. Angle Outpost Resort is hosting the event, which is being held in conjunction with Northwest Angle Buoy Bash on Sept. 2. Entry fee is $300, with prizes for biggest walleye and biggest muskie based on total inches. Info/signup: Lisa Marvin, (218) 242-0024 or by email at lisamarvin@reedrealtymn.com. Cabin rentals: Angle Outpost, (800) 441-5014 or on the web at angleoutpost.com.

Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's National Walleye Tour Championship, Devils Lake. Event features top 40 qualifying pro anglers and top 40 amateur co-anglers, based on points accumulated during four qualifying tournaments. Boats depart at 7 a.m. daily, with weigh-ins at 3 p.m. at Grahams Island State Park. Info: outdoorteamworks.com. Oct. 13-14: 13th Annual Chili Bowl Walleye Tournament, Border View Lodge on the Rainy River. Tournament boundaries are from the north concrete ramp of the public access at Wheelers Point on the Rainy River upstream to Manitou Rapids, Minnesota waters only. Tournament will follow a photo/release format, and anglers must provide and use a digital camera that utilizes a SD-format memory card. Prime rib dinner and rules meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 13, with the walleye tournament and chili dinner Oct. 14. Entry fee $300 per two-person team with a 75-boat limit; $17,000 in payouts. Info: (800) 776-3474 or borderviewlodge.com/chili-bowl-walleye-tournament.

Events

Sept. 9: Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club 17th Annual ATV Run, Carps Pit Recreation Area, Beltrami Island State Forest. Register from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carps Pit Recreation Area. Five game stops, entry fee $30 per rider. Prizes for highest score at each game stop and first-, second- and third-place awards for most overall points. Entry fee $30 per rider, meal served from 2 to 5 p.m., and club raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets will be sold. Pre-register by texting (218) 242-5008 and Venmo entry fee to Jodi Milford. For more information, check out the club's Facebook page.

Warroad/Northwest Angle Ducks Unlimited banquet, Springsteel Resort, 38004 Beach St., Warroad, Minnesota. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: www.mndu.org. Sept. 15-17: Fall Wild Outdoor Women (WOW), Lake Metigoshe State Park. Event includes sessions on handgun shooting, fly fishing, climbing and swinging, Dutch oven cooking, canoeing, kayaking, archery, shotgunning, metal craft and more. Fees vary by activity, and more information is available on the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department website at parkrec.nd.gov. Registration opens at noon Aug. 2 at https://bit.ly/LMSPShowClix and closes at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.

Shooting Sports

For more information on any of the black powder shooting events below, check out the Coon 'n Crockett Muzzleloader Club's Facebook page or send an email to coonncrockett@gmail.com.



Sept 22-24: Plainsmen 50th Anniversary Shoot & Rendezvous, Georgetown, Minn.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this summer. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Look for fall webinars to be added soon, but the final summer webinar is as follows:

