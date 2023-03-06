99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
March 15 is the deadline for removing North Dakota fish houses from the ice

Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily, when not occupied, the department said.

Ice fishing bobber.jpg
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
March 06, 2023

BISMARCK — March 15 is the deadline for anglers to remove unoccupied fish houses from North Dakota waters, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily, when not occupied, the department said.

In addition, anglers are encouraged to look around and clean up the site if any trash is found left behind.

