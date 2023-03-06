March 15 is the deadline for removing North Dakota fish houses from the ice
Fish houses may be used after March 15 if they are removed daily, when not occupied, the department said.
BISMARCK — March 15 is the deadline for anglers to remove unoccupied fish houses from North Dakota waters, the Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.
Motorists are reminded that there are a large number of eagles moving back into the area and they feed heavily on car-killed deer, many of which are on the shoulder of the highways.
In addition, anglers are encouraged to look around and clean up the site if any trash is found left behind.