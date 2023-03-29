Lower water levels pose challenge for access on Lake Oahe, Missouri River, fisheries manager says

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Paul Bailey, South Central District fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in south-central North Dakota. As in other parts of the state, winterkill is a concern in about 20 of the district’s 95 fisheries going into spring, Bailey says. On the upside, this winter’s abundant snow will replenish water levels in a lot of the district’s lakes, Bailey said. Walleye fishing opportunities in the south-central part of the state have probably never been better, he said. Continued low water levels and access will be a challenge on Lake Oahe and the Missouri River, especially as the ice comes off.

