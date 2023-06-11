Long-billed curlew study focus of this week’s ‘North Dakota Outdoors’

Long-billed curlews are a species of conservation priority in North Dakota because their population has declined. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department gives an update on five long-billed curlews fitted with GPS and satellite transmitters in May 2022 in southwestern North Dakota. Six more transmitters were deployed in 2023. Joining Anderson are Jay Carlisle, research director for the Intermountain Bird Conservancy; Sandy Johnson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department conservation biologist; and Kevin Ellison, program manager, Northern Great Plains Program of the American Bird Conservancy.

