Light geese population likely to come through North Dakota later than normal, biologist says

BISMARCK — The spring light goose conservation order opened Feb. 18 and runs through May 14.

In this week's episode of "North Dakota Outdoors," host Mike Anderson talks with North Dakota Game and Fish Department waterfowl biologist Mike Szymanski about the order.

Midcontinent light geese were declared overabundant in the late 90s by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian governments because of their negative impacts on tundra habitats. And that’s why the Spring Light Goose Conservation Order was implemented 25 years ago.

"The Spring Light Goose Conservation Order is a special hunting opportunity enacted by Congress starting in 1999 to allow for the take of light geese, Ross's geese and snow geese outside of normal hunting season dates," Szymanski says.

For all the rules and regulations for the Spring Light Goose Conservation Order, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

