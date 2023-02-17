What passed, what failed: A look at the status of North Dakota outdoors-related legislation at crossover

Here’s a look at the status of hunting- and fishing-related bills in the North Dakota Legislature as of Friday, Feb. 24, the crossover deadline. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracks the status of hunting-, fishing- and trapping-related bills and posts updates as legislative action occurs. The status of outdoors-related bills is available on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov/legislation.

Active bills

HB 1014 : Provides an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the Industrial Commission and the agencies under its control. This includes Outdoor Heritage Fund at $15 million. Passed House 84-9.

Amends subsection 12(c) of section 20.1-02-05 of North Dakota Century Code, to issue any resident license, except a lottery permit, to include nonresident current North Dakota National Guard members.Passed House 90-1. HB 1151 : Allows hunting big game over bait on private property from Aug. 25 through Jan. 7, with a volume capacity of 50 gallons and a setback of 150 feet from a landowners property. Passed House 76-18.

Provides for a Legislative Management study regarding the posting of school trust lands during the big game hunting seasons. The study must include input from Departments of Trust Lands and Game and Fish, and report findings and recommendations to the 69th assembly. Passed House 89-2. HB 1224 : Allows the dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal, and must have permission from the landowner or individual authorized by the landowner before entering private land for the recovery of a big game animal.Passed House 91-0.

HB 1233 : Allows the 11-, 12- and 13-year-old antlerless white-tailed deer youth hunter to also hunt during the regular deer gun season. Passed House 87-3.

A nonresident youth who is less than 16 years of age may purchase a resident general game hunting license and may hunt small game and waterfowl, except swans and wild turkeys, during the entire regular small game and waterfowl seasons. The accompanying adult family member or legal guardian does not have to be licensed. Passed House 91-0. HB 1538 : Enacts a new section of Century Code related to fishing contests. Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard Feb. 3, made a number of amendments, including the number of boats for fishing contests from 15 to 25, and a permit application fee from $250 to $2,500. Passed House 90-2.

Certified Game and Fish volunteer instructors who have maintained active status in the state for 30 years are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses. Passed Senate 45-0. SB 2382 : Provides clarity to the motorboat numbering exemptions section of the North Dakota Century Code. Passed Senate 46-0.

Failed

HB 1258 : The agriculture commissioner shall study challenges associated with native pollinating insects, including their decline, associated ecosystems, health and resilience. Failed House 15-79.

Withdrawn