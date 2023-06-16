Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Learn more about paddlefish, North Dakota's largest fish species in this week’s ‘North Dakota Outdoors’

Game and Fish Department fisheries supervisor Paul Bailey and his crew handled about 750 paddlefish during this year’s sampling in late May.

NDGF paddlefish.JPG
North Dakota paddlefish.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:00 PM

Paddlefish, North Dakota’s largest fish species, have been around for 60 million years. North Dakota has two paddlefish populations and both exist in the Missouri River. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson tags along with fisheries crews as they’re sampling paddlefish in the Garrison Reach of the Missouri River. Game and Fish Department fisheries supervisor Paul Bailey and his crew handled about 750 paddlefish during this year’s sampling in late May.

