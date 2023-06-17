Dokken: ‘Ladies from the River’ embark on second leg of canoe trek to Hudson Bay

Brad Dokken

“The Ladies from the River” are back on the water – this time in Manitoba – and if all goes according to plan, they’ll reach the First Nations settlement of Norway House at the north end of Lake Winnipeg sometime in early to mid-July.

I first wrote about “The Ladies from the River” – Anne Sherve-Ose of Williams, Iowa; Deb White of Rosemount, Minnesota; and Deb Knutson, of Owatonna, Minnesota – last summer when they embarked on the first leg of a canoe trip from Lake Traverse to Hudson Bay.

Sherve-Ose said they decided to paddle to Hudson Bay as a sequel, of sorts, to a canoe trip they made down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico over a 13-year-stretch beginning in 2004.

The women had met and become friends while attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Paddling north seemed like a logical progression, said Sherve-Ose, who is originally from Jamestown, North Dakota, and has friends and family in Fargo.

A retired music teacher, Sherve-Ose had spent her summers while in college as a canoe guide, camp counselor and fishing guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

And so it was that the trio, each in their late 60s or early 70s, set out from Lake Traverse – the southernmost point in the Hudson Bay drainage – on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Battling ever-present mud from receding floodwaters on the Red River, they paddled into East Grand Forks on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, a full week earlier than originally planned because of last year’s swift currents on the northward-flowing river.

Stage one of their epic adventure ended Sunday, June 26, 2022, when they paddled their well-worn 18-foot Alumacraft canoe into Pembina, North Dakota.

I hadn’t heard anything about the women’s plans for this year’s trip, so I reached out to Sherve-Ose earlier this week for an update.

No surprise, they were back on the water.

According to Sherve-Ose, they launched on the Red River at Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, June 8, and passed through Winnipeg on Monday, June 12. They paddled into massive Lake Winnipeg on Wednesday, June 14.

“We are making good time so far,” Sherve-Ose said in an email. “We are the same three people, we have the same boat, and we are having fun!

“We plan to get to the north end of Lake Winnipeg this year, to a town called Norway House. Actually, it is a First Nations settlement. Hopefully it won’t take us longer than a month.”

Sherve-Ose has a blog – annesherveose.com – where she posts regular updates, not only from this trip but from other adventures. As of this writing, her most recent update was Tuesday, June 13, when they passed through the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport, Manitoba.

“The weather is good, the bugs are nonexistent and the people are friendly,” Sherve-Ose wrote. “The river remains quite muddy, especially when we want to get out.”

Such is life on the Red River, but that portion of the trip is now behind them. Sherve-Ose also provided me with a website link to track their progress via satellite.

If their recent progress is any indication, they should be well into Lake Winnipeg by the time this column hits the web and print on Saturday, June 17.

No doubt there’ll be some delays on massive Lake Winnipeg, which has the well-earned nickname of “Big Windy,” but I’ll provide occasional updates as the trip proceeds.

Safe travels, you “Ladies from the River.”

With the Sorlie Bridge in the background, “The Ladies from the River” – Anne Sherve-Ose (from left), Deb Knutson and Deb White – enjoyed the luxury of eating in a restaurant Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after paddling into East Grand Forks. The women were on the homestretch of a canoe trip that began Thursday, June 9, 2022, on Lake Traverse and is taking them down the U.S. portion of the Red River to the Manitoba border at Pembina, North Dakota. Brad Dokken / Grand Forks Herald

