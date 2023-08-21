Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Keep It Clean plans presence at upcoming Minnesota State Fair

Keep it Clean addresses the growing problem of garbage and waste left on the ice by ice anglers, campers and recreationists through education, legislation and enforcement.

KIC Wheelhouse.jpeg
This ice fishing cutout is part of the Keep It Clean exhibit that will be at the Minnesota State Fair.
Contributed/Keep It Clean
By Staff Report
Today at 2:43 PM

The Keep It Clean Coalition is growing rapidly and will have a presence at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. Keep it Clean addresses the growing problem of garbage and waste left on the ice by ice anglers, campers and recreationists through education, legislation and enforcement.

In May, the team’s grassroots effort paid off, and the Keep It Clean bill, introduced by Rep. Andrew Myers, R-District 45A, was signed into law. Effective July 1, it is illegal to place garbage and waste on or under the ice on Minnesota’s lakes and rivers.

To help raise awareness of the challenges, solutions and the new Minnesota law, the Keep It Clean Coalition is holding a media event at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at its new traveling Keep It Clean educational wheelhouse, located outside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Building and park grounds on Clough Street at the Minnesota State Fair.

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:

Ron Schara, MN-FISH president; Theresa Haugen, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency manager; Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism and Keep It Clean founding member; DNR conservation officers; and others will be at the event to make remarks and answer questions.

In addition, a 10-foot mural by Minnesota artist Amy Marie Kulseth will be on display. The painting, commissioned for the benefit of Keep It Clean, illustrates how trash is polluting our lakes and how good stewardship lends itself to a vibrant and healthy fishery. A fun ice fishing cutout will also enable people to take pics of themselves and post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Keep It Clean Coalition encourages people recreating on the ice to:

• Make a plan for trash and waste removal before they hit the ice.

• Use colored garbage bags, which are easier to see.

• Do not place garbage and waste on or under the ice, it’s the law.

• Make sure all garbage is secure before departing.

• Remove all wood blocking, insulation and materials when moving a fish house.

For more info, visit the Keep It Clean team at the Minnesota State Fair or check out the website at keepitcleanmn.org .

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bear baiting activity hits full swing for DNR officers in northwest
1h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Wild turkey.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota Game and Fish sets fall turkey season
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
CWD site
Northland Outdoors
Roadmap for lifting deer baiting restrictions outlined in North Dakota CWD plan
3h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
Aug 14
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
082223 PollardCenterGroundbreaking.jpg
Local
UND breaks ground on Fritz Pollard Center additions
0m ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Tim Pawlenty talks to about 75 Republicans during a July 24, 2011, Ottumwa, Iowa, campaign stop.
Minnesota
What Minn. campaign veterans will watch for in GOP presidential debate
46m ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
Dazechnae Willis dob Jan. 20, 1993
North Dakota
Charges dismissed in North Dakota highway attempted murder case
52m ago
 · 
By  Blake Nicholson / The Bismarck Tribune