Keep It Clean plans presence at upcoming Minnesota State Fair

The Keep It Clean Coalition is growing rapidly and will have a presence at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. Keep it Clean addresses the growing problem of garbage and waste left on the ice by ice anglers, campers and recreationists through education, legislation and enforcement.

In May, the team’s grassroots effort paid off, and the Keep It Clean bill, introduced by Rep. Andrew Myers, R-District 45A, was signed into law. Effective July 1, it is illegal to place garbage and waste on or under the ice on Minnesota’s lakes and rivers.

To help raise awareness of the challenges, solutions and the new Minnesota law, the Keep It Clean Coalition is holding a media event at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at its new traveling Keep It Clean educational wheelhouse, located outside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Building and park grounds on Clough Street at the Minnesota State Fair.

READ MORE OUTDOORS ISSUES COVERAGE:







Ron Schara, MN-FISH president; Theresa Haugen, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency manager; Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism and Keep It Clean founding member; DNR conservation officers; and others will be at the event to make remarks and answer questions.

In addition, a 10-foot mural by Minnesota artist Amy Marie Kulseth will be on display. The painting, commissioned for the benefit of Keep It Clean, illustrates how trash is polluting our lakes and how good stewardship lends itself to a vibrant and healthy fishery. A fun ice fishing cutout will also enable people to take pics of themselves and post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Keep It Clean Coalition encourages people recreating on the ice to:

• Make a plan for trash and waste removal before they hit the ice.

• Use colored garbage bags, which are easier to see.

• Do not place garbage and waste on or under the ice, it’s the law.

• Make sure all garbage is secure before departing.

• Remove all wood blocking, insulation and materials when moving a fish house.

For more info, visit the Keep It Clean team at the Minnesota State Fair or check out the website at keepitcleanmn.org .