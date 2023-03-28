Jamestown fisheries manager highlights summer fishing prospects in southeast North Dakota

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” BJ Kratz, Southeast District fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Jamestown, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in southeast North Dakota. “In general, I would expect a potential winterkill impact on upwards of 20% of my district lakes,” Kratz said. The full impact won’t be known until after the ice goes out, he added. In general, fish populations across the district are good, he said.

