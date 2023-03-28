99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Jamestown fisheries manager highlights summer fishing prospects in southeast North Dakota

Potential winterkill impact is expected on upwards of 20% of district lakes in southeast North Dakota.

BJ Kratz video snip.JPG
BJ Kratz, Southeast District fisheries supervisor, North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

In this episode of “North Dakota Outdoors,” BJ Kratz, Southeast District fisheries supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Jamestown, talks with Mike Anderson about summer fishing prospects in southeast North Dakota. “In general, I would expect a potential winterkill impact on upwards of 20% of my district lakes,” Kratz said. The full impact won’t be known until after the ice goes out, he added. In general, fish populations across the district are good, he said.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

