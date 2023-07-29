Hey readers, send me your story ideas

The “dog days” of summer are at hand, and I’m on the hunt for story ideas.

There are lots of great stories out there, I know, but I can’t tell them unless I know about them. A classic example is the “Warroad elk,” the iconic bull elk that was a fixture around the Lake of the Woods community for the better part of two decades. A reader sent me a message this past winter with a tip the Warroad elk had died, and the final chapter in that story can be found in today’s Northland Outdoors section, with the update that age testing put the elk at 20 years old. By elk standards, that’s a very old animal.

Another story that resonated with readers was the piece I wrote about “Aulneau Jack” Wollack, a longtime teacher in Little Falls, Minnesota, and former director of Laketrails Base Camp at Oak Island on Minnesota’s Northwest Angle from 1976 until 1988. One of the Northwest Angle’s more colorful outdoors personalities, Wollack died in early January, and a reader’s tip resulted in one of the most talked-about stories I’ve written this year.

Maybe there’s a wildlife artist or craftsman out there I don’t know about, or a fishing crew that has a tradition to share. Heck, invite me fishing if you're so inclined. Don’t be shy – there are no bad ideas.

So let me hear from you, readers out there. Send me your ideas – and keep them coming. You can reach me by phone at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com .