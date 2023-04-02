BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologists this week preview the upcoming open-water fishing season for four regions of the state.

Here's how the North Dakota fishing season is shaping up Lake Sakakawea, southwest region, Devils Lake and the Red and north-central region are previewed.

