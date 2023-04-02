99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Here's how the North Dakota fishing season is shaping up

Lake Sakakawea, southwest region, Devils Lake and the Red and north-central region are previewed.

fishnet.jpg
An expected rise in water levels should make for a good fishing season in North Dakota.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:00 PM

BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologists this week preview the upcoming open-water fishing season for four regions of the state.

Lake Sakakawea, from biologist Russ Kinzler

Southwest region, by biologist Jeff Merchant

Devils Lake complex and Red River, by biologist Todd Caspers

and the North Central region, by biologist Dave Fryda

