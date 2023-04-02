Here's how the North Dakota fishing season is shaping up
Lake Sakakawea, southwest region, Devils Lake and the Red and north-central region are previewed.
BISMARCK — North Dakota Game and Fish fisheries biologists this week preview the upcoming open-water fishing season for four regions of the state.
Lake Sakakawea, from biologist Russ Kinzler
Southwest region, by biologist Jeff Merchant
Devils Lake complex and Red River, by biologist Todd Caspers
and the North Central region, by biologist Dave Fryda
ADVERTISEMENT