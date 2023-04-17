Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently conducted its lotteries for the 2023 moose and elk seasons. The department offered 603 elk licenses for the 2023 season, an increase of 40 from last year. A total of 257 moose licenses were available, a decrease of 147 from last year.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled for 2023, depending on the sheep population. The status of the bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed.

Here are this year's elk and moose license recipients. Scroll down to see the full list.