Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients

The status of the bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed.

ND elk
A herd of North Dakota elk on the move in this undated photo.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Today at 5:05 PM

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently conducted its lotteries for the 2023 moose and elk seasons. The department offered 603 elk licenses for the 2023 season, an increase of 40 from last year. A total of 257 moose licenses were available, a decrease of 147 from last year.

A bighorn sheep hunting season is tentatively scheduled for 2023, depending on the sheep population. The status of the bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed.

Here are this year's elk and moose license recipients. Scroll down to see the full list.

Elk Successful-Media - Elk Successful-Media by inforumdocs on Scribd

Moose Successful-Media.xls - Moose Successful-Media by inforumdocs on Scribd

Brad Dokken
By Brad Dokken
Brad Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and has been the Grand Forks Herald's outdoors editor since 1998.

Besides his role as an outdoors writer, Dokken has an extensive background in northwest Minnesota and Canadian border issues and provides occasional coverage on those topics.

Reach him at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or on Twitter at @gfhoutdoor.
