Game and Fish wildlife chief discusses 2023 deer season and reduction in licenses

North Dakota’s 2023 deer season is set, with 53,400 licenses available to hunters, down 10,800 from last year. In addition, muzzleloader licenses decreased by 146 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses by 145. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson visits with Casey Anderson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife chief, for a preview of the deer season and upcoming lottery.

To apply for a 2023 deer gun license, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov. The application deadline is June 7.