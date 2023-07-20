Game and Fish to offer first-come, first-served deer licenses July 26

BISMARCK – More than 2,500 deer licenses are still available in five units for North Dakota’s 2023 deer gun season, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said Thursday, July 20. Remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 26. Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses can do so beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Aug. 16. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

North Dakota deer gun hunting units. Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department

Here’s a look at the type and number of licenses available in units with remaining tags.



3A1: Any-antlerless, 225.

Any-antlerless, 225. 3A2: Any-antlerless, 255.

Any-antlerless, 255. 3F1: Antlerless whitetail, 317.

Antlerless whitetail, 317. 3F2: Any-antlerless, 885; antlerless whitetail, 776.

Any-antlerless, 885; antlerless whitetail, 776. 4F: Antlerless whitetail, 90.

Game and Fish offered 53,400 licenses for this year’s deer gun season, a decline of 10,800 from last year. The reduction results largely from a severe winter, especially in the easternmost hunting units, wildlife chief Casey Anderson said in May.