Game and Fish to begin annual North Dakota pronghorn survey

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin Wednesday, June 28, and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks, the department said Monday, June 26.

During the survey period, small airplanes will sometimes fly low over some parts of western North Dakota.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. Game and Fish then uses the data to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season. The department in 2022 offered 1,970 licenses in 17 units.