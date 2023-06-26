Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Game and Fish to begin annual North Dakota pronghorn survey

The department uses the data to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season.

pronghorn buck.jpg
Pronghorn buck.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 2:47 PM

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin Wednesday, June 28, and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks, the department said Monday, June 26.

During the survey period, small airplanes will sometimes fly low over some parts of western North Dakota.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. Game and Fish then uses the data to set the number of licenses for the fall hunting season. The department in 2022 offered 1,970 licenses in 17 units.

What To Read Next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Much-needed rain dampens outdoor activity in some areas, DNR officers say
June 26, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Lake Bemidji State Park sign.jpg
Northland Outdoors
July events set at Lake Bemidji State Park
June 25, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
No Dokken column this week
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG-0766.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bismarck fans have a memorable run-in with Taylor Swift's mom during Minneapolis concert
June 25, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Grand Forks Air Force Base.png
Local
Look skyward Tuesday afternoon in Grand Forks; city to be part of Air Force demonstration
June 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash.png
North Dakota
Woman involved in Traill County mishap charged with DUI
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2161333+North_Dakota_Highway_Patrol.jpg
News
Bottineau County pilot seriously injured in plane crash
June 22, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  By Herald staff