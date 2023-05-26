Game and Fish R3 coordinator offers tips for hunting morel mushrooms

Searching for morel mushrooms in wooded or riparian areas is almost like an adult Easter egg hunt for diehard fungi foragers. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson visits with Cayla Bendel, the Game and Fish Department’s R3 coordinator, to learn more about morel mushrooms and what they look like, where to find them, tick prevention tips and more. For more information about morel mushrooms, check out the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

