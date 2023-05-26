99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Game and Fish R3 coordinator offers tips for hunting morel mushrooms

For more information about morel mushrooms, check out the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

Morel mushroom.jpg
Morel mushrooms, which are delicious and easy to identify, are prized among fungi foragers.
Brad Dokken/Grand Forks Herald
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 6:59 AM

Searching for morel mushrooms in wooded or riparian areas is almost like an adult Easter egg hunt for diehard fungi foragers. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson visits with Cayla Bendel, the Game and Fish Department’s R3 coordinator, to learn more about morel mushrooms and what they look like, where to find them, tick prevention tips and more. For more information about morel mushrooms, check out the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.

