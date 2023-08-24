Game and Fish PLOTS program has over 800,000 acres this fall

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open to Sportsmen program (PLOTS) has a little over 800,000 acres enrolled this year. The program provides both walk-in hunting access and opportunities for landowners to develop wildlife habitat. Kevin Kading, private lands coordinator for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, talks about the program and what it means for hunters this fall in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

