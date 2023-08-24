Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Game and Fish PLOTS program has over 800,000 acres this fall

Learn more about this program and what it means for hunters this fall in this week’s North Dakota Outdoors Webcast.

NDGF PLOTS signs.jpg
The Private Land Open To Sportsmen (PLOTS) program is a component of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Lands Initiative.
Ashley Peterson/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:00 PM

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open to Sportsmen program (PLOTS) has a little over 800,000 acres enrolled this year. The program provides both walk-in hunting access and opportunities for landowners to develop wildlife habitat. Kevin Kading, private lands coordinator for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, talks about the program and what it means for hunters this fall in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

MORE NEWS RELATING TO ND GAME & FISH:

What To Read Next
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Accessible deer hunt for people with disabilities seeks participants, volunteers
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Tracking the breeze this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler and drier air returns
7h ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Isle Royale wolves
Northland Outdoors
How 1 wolf changed everything on Isle Royale
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
20230824_145719.jpg
Community
Love in Action to host ‘Kathy’s Vintage Treasure Sale’ fundraiser Saturday at The Ember
0m ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Loaf n Jug Gateway Drive Grand Forks.JPG
Local
No injures in Grand Forks semi rollover crash
51m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to child porn possession in Traill County
55m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
A courtroom gavel
Local
Grand Forks woman sentenced for drug trafficking in Polk County
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly