Game and Fish pays more than $729,000 in property taxes
The Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres for wildlife habitat and public hunting in 51 counties.
BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently paid more than $729,000 in taxes to counties in which the department owns or leases land, the Department reported this week. The 2022 in-lieu-of-tax payments are the same as property taxes paid by private landowners.
The Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres for wildlife habitat and public hunting in 51 counties. The department does not own or manage any land in Traill or Renville counties.
Following is a list of counties and the tax payments received.
- Adams: $188.88.
- Barnes: $7,156.73.
- Benson: $5,450.72.
- Billings: $283.14.
- Bottineau: $6,734.57.
- Bowman: $2,410.45.
- Burke: $1,039.71.
- Burleigh: $26,938.28.
- Cass: $8,108.37.
- Cavalier: $14,957.59.
- Dickey: $13,332.74.
- Divide: $2,553.30.
- Dunn: $5,283.76.
- Eddy: $6,744.22.
- Emmons: $7,576.85.
- Foster: $1,062.48.
- Golden Valley: $169.45.
- Grand Forks: $20,460.43.
- Grant: $1,218.15.
- Griggs: $100.92.
- Hettinger: $4,595.39.
- Kidder: $12,673.84.
- LaMoure: $11,823.72.
- Logan: $419.22.
- McHenry: $1,686.94.
- McIntosh: $9,897.14.
- McKenzie: $37,026.45.
- McLean: $128,414.51.
- Mercer: $21,489.12.
- Morton: $25,618.49.
- Mountrail: $6,438.72.
- Nelson: $8,005.98.
- Oliver: $2,825.03.
- Pembina: $12,046.98.
- Pierce: $3,327.71.
- Ramsey: $17,160.43.
- Ransom: 2,217.07.
- Richland: $19,230.42.
- Rolette: $54,942.69.
- Sargent: $21,073.44.
- Sheridan: $86,485.63.
- Sioux: $221.60.
- Slope: $1,948.20.
- Stark: $5,646.82.
- Steele: $10,947.41.
- Stutsman: $5,688.19.
- Towner: $2,501.88.
- Walsh: $10,565.23.
- Ward: $59.16.
- Wells: $62,793.31.
- Williams: $9,682.14.
