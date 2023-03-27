99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Game and Fish pays more than $729,000 in property taxes

The Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres for wildlife habitat and public hunting in 51 counties.

North Dakota deer.jpg
North Dakota whitetail.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Staff Report
Today at 11:12 AM

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently paid more than $729,000 in taxes to counties in which the department owns or leases land, the Department reported this week. The 2022 in-lieu-of-tax payments are the same as property taxes paid by private landowners.

The Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres for wildlife habitat and public hunting in 51 counties. The department does not own or manage any land in Traill or Renville counties.

READ MORE N.D. GAME AND FISH COVERAGE:
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Midnight March 29 is deadline to apply for North Dakota elk, moose and bighorn sheep licenses
Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota.
March 27, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Northland Outdoors
Despite winterkill in some lakes, northeast N.D. will offer plenty of fishing opportunities this summer
March 24, 2023 07:00 PM
Northland Outdoors
North Dakota fisheries chief Greg Power offers update on fish populations
March 23, 2023 02:52 PM
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: North Dakota's spring snow goose season arrives before the birds
March 21, 2023 10:00 AM

Following is a list of counties and the tax payments received.

  • Adams: $188.88.
  • Barnes: $7,156.73.
  • Benson: $5,450.72.
  • Billings: $283.14.
  • Bottineau: $6,734.57.
  • Bowman: $2,410.45.
  • Burke: $1,039.71.
  • Burleigh: $26,938.28.
  • Cass: $8,108.37.
  • Cavalier: $14,957.59.
  • Dickey: $13,332.74.
  • Divide: $2,553.30.
  • Dunn: $5,283.76.
  • Eddy: $6,744.22.
  • Emmons: $7,576.85.
  • Foster: $1,062.48.
  • Golden Valley: $169.45.
  • Grand Forks: $20,460.43.
  • Grant: $1,218.15.
  • Griggs: $100.92.
  • Hettinger: $4,595.39.
  • Kidder: $12,673.84.
  • LaMoure: $11,823.72.
  • Logan: $419.22.
  • McHenry: $1,686.94.
  • McIntosh: $9,897.14.
  • McKenzie: $37,026.45.
  • McLean: $128,414.51.
  • Mercer: $21,489.12.
  • Morton: $25,618.49.
  • Mountrail: $6,438.72.
  • Nelson: $8,005.98.
  • Oliver: $2,825.03.
  • Pembina: $12,046.98.
  • Pierce: $3,327.71.
  • Ramsey: $17,160.43.
  • Ransom: 2,217.07.
  • Richland: $19,230.42.
  • Rolette: $54,942.69.
  • Sargent: $21,073.44.
  • Sheridan: $86,485.63.
  • Sioux: $221.60.
  • Slope: $1,948.20.
  • Stark: $5,646.82.
  • Steele: $10,947.41.
  • Stutsman: $5,688.19.
  • Towner: $2,501.88.
  • Walsh: $10,565.23.
  • Ward: $59.16.
  • Wells: $62,793.31.
  • Williams: $9,682.14.
What To Read Next
Brian Jones with eelpout cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: 1954 article puts then-lowly status of burbot on Lake of the Woods into clear focus
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
MNDNR elk 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bill would give DNR more flexibility in elk management
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BROLL.00_01_23_49.Still011.jpg
North Dakota
Summit says it has 70% of easements needed for pipeline in ND
March 27, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
26069 (2).jpeg
Breaking News
North Dakota
Hazardous material leaks after train derails in southeast North Dakota
March 27, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  WDAY News
031823 snowRemoval.jpg
How many days since it was 40 degrees in Grand Forks? 120 and counting
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel