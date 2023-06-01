99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Game and Fish, partners shed light on long-billed curlew study in ‘North Dakota Outdoors’ webcast

The goal of the study is to track long-billed curlew movements and learn more about their habitat use in North Dakota and elsewhere.

Long-billed curlew snip.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 3:27 PM

In May 2022, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department teamed with two leading conservation organizations to deploy five transmitters on long-billed curlews in southwest North Dakota to track their movements and learn more about their habitat use in North Dakota and elsewhere. Learn more about the study and these remarkable grassland birds in this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

