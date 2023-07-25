Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Game and Fish offers 2,200 North Dakota tundra swan licenses

The deadline to apply for a North Dakota tundra swan license is Wednesday, Aug. 16. The statewide tundra swan hunting season opens Saturday, Sept. 30.

FWS tundra swan.jpg
Tundra swan.
Contributed/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Image Library (Public domain)
By Staff Report
Today at 10:26 AM

BISMARCK – Hunters applying for a 2023 swan license can submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov , the Department said Tuesday, July 25.

North Dakota residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. The resident swan license is $10, while the nonresident fee is $30. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The statewide tundra swan hunting season opens Saturday, Sept. 30. A total of 2,200 licenses are available. Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan during the season. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

All swan hunters, regardless of age, are required to have a general game and habitat license when applying. In addition, nonresidents must have a waterfowl license, and residents 16 and older need a small game or combination license.

READ MORE HUNTING COVERAGE:

What To Read Next
Elk 1.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Age test confirms iconic ‘Warroad elk’ was 20 years old
51m ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NDGF Jeb Williams ND Legislature.png
Northland Outdoors
Doug Leier: A dozen new outdoors laws are set to take effect in North Dakota
2h ago
 · 
By  Doug Leier
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing and ATV enforcement highlight DNR officer workloads in northwest Minnesota
21h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
21h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Don’t count Minnesota out of new women’s pro hockey league
2h ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch when college hockey's recruiting season opens Aug. 1
4d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks mayor, council present 2024 city budget proposal
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish