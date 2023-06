The North Dakota Game and Fish Department just completed its annual spring breeding waterfowl survey. In this week’s “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast, Game and Fish Department waterfowl biologist Mike Szymanski goes over all the details.

Game and Fish Department highlights spring breeding waterfowl survey in weekly webcast Game and Fish Department waterfowl biologist Mike Szymanski goes over all the details.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.