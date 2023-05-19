Game and Fish biologist highlights spring northern pike spawning work

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries crews wrapped up northern pike spawning in late April. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson takes us to Cattail Bay on Lake Oahe, where fisheries biologists were spawning northern pike, the state fish.

