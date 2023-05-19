99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Game and Fish biologist highlights spring northern pike spawning work

Mike Anderson takes us to Cattail Bay on Lake Oahe, where North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologists were spawning northern pike, the state fish.

NDGF northern pike snip.JPG
Contributed/North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 7:01 AM

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries crews wrapped up northern pike spawning in late April. In this week’s segment of “North Dakota Outdoors,” Mike Anderson takes us to Cattail Bay on Lake Oahe, where fisheries biologists were spawning northern pike, the state fish.

