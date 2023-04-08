Game and Fish Advisory Board meetings, UND Paur Lecture coming up on Outdoors Calendar

To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays.



N.D. Game and Fish Advisory Board

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board has announced its spring slate of public meetings at seven locations across the state. Districts 3 and 4 in easern North Dakota will have a shared meeting. In addition, the District 7 meeting in Bismarck will be streamed live on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time as follows:



April 17: District 2 (Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville and Ward counties), 7 p.m., Velva Wildlife Club, 1901 U.S. Highway 52, Velva, N.D. Velva Wildlife Club is host. Contact and advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva, (701) 240-3690.

Events

April 22: Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society 50th annual meeting, Rothsay Community Center, 124 First St. NW, Rothsay, Minn. Habitat field trip at 6 a.m. (mmet at Rothsay Truck Stop), followed by meeting at 9 a.m. Deadline for $35 Early Bird registration is April 8; registration $40 after April 8, either online, by mail or at the door. More info: www.prairiechickens.org.

DNR webinars

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its series of hunting, fishing and outdoor learning webinars this winter and spring. The webinars, which are free, begin at noon Wednesdays, and pre-registration is required at mndnr.gov . Webinars also are recorded and available online. Upcoming webinars are as follows:



April 12: DNR Trout stream easements and improved angling opportunities. Dusty Hoffman, DNR stream habitat specialist, will discuss the best way to find angling easements and how to properly use easements on some of Minnesota’s best trout streams. Learn about some habitat improvement projects completed on easements and how those projects enhance angling opportunities.

