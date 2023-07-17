Game and Fish accepting entries for Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest

BISMARCK – Photographers interested in sending photos for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest must follow guidelines for submitting their work.

Photographers should go to the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov/wildlife/watchable-photo-contest . Then it is a matter of providing some pertinent information about the photo and uploading it. Doing so helps both with ease of submitting photos for the photographer and managing those images for department staff.

The contest is open and the deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 2. For more information or questions, contact Patrick Isakson, department conservation biologist, at pisakson@nd.gov.

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in North Dakota OUTDOORS and on the department’s website.