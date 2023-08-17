Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Furbearer biologist discusses North Dakota hunting, trapping seasons

Find out how the 2023-24 furbearer hunting and trapping seasons are shaping up in this week's “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

Mountain lion file photo.jpg
Mountain lion.
Contributed / North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By North Dakota Game and Fish Department
Today at 5:00 PM

There are no major regulation changes on tap this year for any of the furbearer species in North Dakota. Season dates, the timing of the seasons and the harvest limits for those species that have harvest limits are all the same, says Stephanie Tucker, furbearer biologist and Game Management Section leader of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck. Find out how the 2023-24 furbearer hunting and trapping seasons are shaping up in this week's “North Dakota Outdoors” webcast.

