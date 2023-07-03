Fourth of July weekend brings usual busy workload for DNR officers

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Monday, July 3.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and boaters on Lake of the Woods and Lake Bronson. Assistance was given to the Roseau ATV Safety Class. Violations encountered included angling with too many lines and angling without a license.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week attending training, checking area anglers and following up with various complaints.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) attended a Spanish for First Responders class and worked angling activity on area waters with a focus on boat and water safety.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) worked the holiday weekend in the Lake of the Woods area, seeing low to moderate fishing success. ATV use in the Beltrami Island State Forest was in full swing over the weekend. Enforcement action for the week included angle without license, angle with extra line, possess illegal length walleye, no helmet on juvenile ATV passenger and no state ATV trail pass.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling and boating activity on special regulation lakes this past week and the busy Independence Day holiday weekend. Regas noted anglers experiencing a slow bite across all species except northern pike, which were quite active. Time was spent patrolling area recreational vehicle trails for activity, attending wildfire investigation training involving railroad and powerline fires, working an Upper Red Lake boating/angling detail and investigating a wolf depredation complaint. Violations encountered and addressed included angling license and a variety of boating equipment violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports slower angler success on Upper Red. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boat safety equipment violations, children on ATVs with no helmets and ATV registration violations.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports working on two wildfire-related cases. Time was also spent following up on wetland- and public waters-related violations. Several anglers and watercraft operators were checked throughout the week.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked a busy Fourth of July weekend. Ideal weather conditions led to very busy lakes. Anglers were checked on area lakes and reported limited success.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week assisting at the academy. Cadets were busy learning about alcohol enforcement for all motor vehicles and those hunting. Over the weekend, CO Swedberg spent most of his time doing boating enforcement on area lakes. One operator was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated. Other enforcement action for the week included gunwale riding, failure to display registration, operating a watercraft without registration and late jet ski operation.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing and ATV enforcement. Time was also spent conducting white-tailed deer farm inspections. A boating enforcement and safety detail was worked with other district officers as part of Operation Dry Water over the Fourth of July weekend.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time at Camp Ripley assisting academy staff. Equipment was transferred to region, closed case evidence was cleared and destroyed.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week focusing on boat and water safety enforcement and wetland and shoreline violations. An Operation Dry Water detail was worked with several district officers on high activity lakes, which resulted in a couple of BWI arrests. Calls from the public included reports of aquatic plant violations and a number of nuisance and injured animals. Enforcement action was taken for operating a watercraft while intoxicated, over capacity watercraft, insufficient number of life jackets, operating a PWC without a lifejacket, children under 10 without life jackets and a number of other boating-related violations.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV, watercraft and angling activity. Fox also spent time in the Detroit Lakes area assisting local officers with Operation Dry Water over the Fourth of July weekend. Violations this week included failure to remove a boat drain plug, fishing for trout without a trout stamp and watercraft passengers riding on the gunwale.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked boating safety and fishing enforcement, Off Highway Vehicle patrol and attended a meeting about a proposed ATV trail. CO Peterson also handled several wildlife complaints and a fishing TIP call.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports high activity levels over the holiday weekend. Angling success has plummeted on most lakes, but the water still provided great relief from the summer heat. Issues related to personal flotation devices and other safety equipment were the most common violations encountered. PWC rules and watercraft registration compliance was very good. Additional time was spent assisting the Sheriff’s Office with disturbances and welfare checks on the Otter Tail River.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a car kill bald eagle. Time was spent on the water for boat and water enforcement. Good weather brought a lot of activity to area lakes. Common violations encountered were no license in possession, insufficient PFDs, unregistered boats and illegal youthful PWC operators. ATV safety class was scheduled, and training was attended at Camp Ripley.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked boaters and fishermen. Fishing activity was slow over the Fourth of July weekend. Boating activity was high, with good weather conditions throughout the area.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) had busy lakes this past week leading up to the holiday weekend. Several boaters were cited for having expired watercraft registrations as well as PWC operators for being on the water way past the legal operation deadline. A few parents were cited for that, as well, for allowing their children to operate PWCs late into the evening in violation of state law. A lakeshore owner put an ad out online requesting anyone around Alex to come cut hard stem bullrush around her dock. When Lawler found out who it was, the illegal cutting had already taken place and a citation was issued to the owner. The DNR website is a great resource to find information on aquatic plant management.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) saw a significant spike in boat and water activity and less angling activity this past week and weekend. Still seeing panfish in the buckets with few walleyes in between. Numerous violations encountered over the busy weekend, with various enforcement action taken.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. The holiday weekend brought out lots of activity and most boaters contacted were following the law in regards to sober operation. With it getting later into the summer, she is observing more trailers with weeds. It’s helpful to clean the trailer off before putting it back in the water to get your boat to avoid having to crawl under your boat to get the weeds off.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports focusing her enforcement efforts on boating and fishing activity. Not many fish were seen, and overall compliance levels were good.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking fishermen, boaters and ATV operators. Additional time was spent monitoring AIS law compliance and following up on shoreline alteration complaints.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, boating, off highway vehicles and invasive species enforcement. The nice weather and holiday weekend brought many people to the area. Enforcement action was taken for boating, angling, ATV and deer feeding ban violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent much of the week instructing at the Academy on Alcohol Enforcement. Time was spent on the water and trails, with enforcement action taken for various watercraft- and ATV-related violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes for angling activity. CO McGowan also assisted local law enforcement agencies with calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked boats and ATVs the past week. Some time was spent preparing for instruction at the CO Academy. Mathy also responded to an angling with extra line complaint and an injured eagle complaint. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating and ATV violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) spent time focused on boat and water enforcement as well as ATV enforcement over the holiday weekend. Enforcement action was taken for allowing juvenile ATV passengers to ride without helmets and operating unregistered off-highway motorcycles. Sura assisted other COs and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with a watercraft safety course. A call of an illegally shot goose was investigated.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked ATV and boating activity. She also spoke at a lake association meeting and followed up on shoreline violations. Enforcement action taken for AIS and fishing violations.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports receiving calls in regard to miscellaneous wildlife complaints, PWC harassing wildlife and general law questions. He reports conducting equipment maintenance and transfers, patrolling area lakes and training with K9 Jet.

ATV rec officer – vacant.