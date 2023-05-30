Fishing, boating activities keep DNR officers busy during Memorial Day weekend

Here is the weekly report from Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in northwest Minnesota and adjacent areas of northern Minnesota for Tuesday, May 30.

District 1 - Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and boaters on Lake of the Woods and Lake Bronson. A citation was issued for a fire that was lit without a permit, and during extremely dangerous dry and windy conditions. People are reminded that a burn permit needs to be obtained and activated before doing a prescribed burn, even if it is on your own land. Other violations for the week included angling without a license, operating an unregistered personal watercraft, permitting youth to operate a PWC without required boater safety training, possessing illegal-length walleye and operating watercraft after sunset without navigation lights.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers and following up with various complaints. Violations encountered were no license in possession, expired registration and driving after revocation.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) had a busy week working on area waters. Enforcement action was taken on a total of six individuals who were angling on Lake of the Woods without angling licenses. Additional violations that were encountered were illegal-length fish, lack of required safety equipment and illegal ATV operation.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) worked the Memorial Day weekend with Lt. Benjamin in the Beltrami Island Forest and Lake of the Woods area. Recreational vehicle users were abundant in the forest. Enforcement action taken included no helmet on a juvenile ATV passenger, allowing illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile, no ATV registration, operating an ATV without lights and angling without a valid license.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working Memorial Day weekend with many contacts made with boaters and anglers enjoying the beautiful weather. Despite the slow bite experienced by many anglers, all were in good spirits, as the bite has started to pick up, with a few walleyes being caught on spinner rigs tipped with a leech, while a jig and a leech is starting to produce on other lakes. Time was spent assisting the sheriff’s office and Blackduck Fire Department with traffic control for a road closure due to a fire and handling assorted reports of nuisance animals, which included issuing special beaver permits. Regas also investigated a trap that had been abandoned after the close of the beaver season, with enforcement action taken on the trapper. Violations encountered and addressed this past week and holiday weekend included several boating equipment, watercraft registration, PWC operation and angling license violations.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports significant angling and ATV-riding activity. Enforcement action was taken for possession of illegal-length fish, no license in possession and numerous ATV violations.

Baudette East – vacant.

Baudette West – vacant.

Thief River Falls East – vacant.

Karlstad – vacant.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking anglers and boaters this week. Time was also spent working AIS enforcement and checking recreational vehicles. Various fishing-related violations were encountered.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling and boating activity on area lakes. Time was spent working details on Upper Red Lake and the Gull Lake chain in Brainerd.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports taking several calls of injured or abandoned baby animals. People are reminded the best place for these animals is the wild and most babies are not abandoned. Calls of nuisance bears were taken. Area lakes and PWAs were patrolled for AIS compliance. The Memorial Day weekend saw rather windy conditions for area boaters to deal with. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license in possession and operation of an ATV on a county highway.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area lakes for fishing and boating activity. It was a busy weekend with lots of boaters checked. He reminded many boaters about their expired registration, but overall compliance with safety equipment was good. Other time was spent patrolling for fire activity and recreational vehicles. Enforcement activity for the week included operating an unregistered ATV, unregistered off-highway motorcycle, unregistered watercraft, insufficient PFDs on a watercraft and no fishing license in possession.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing, boating enforcement and safety, and ATV enforcement. Time was also spent responding to miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time assisting Academy staff at Camp Ripley. Follow up was conducted with White Earth Conservation and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office. Questions were answered about leeching, public water legal access and wetland usage.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week and Memorial Day weekend monitoring boating activity and checking anglers. Wind over the holiday weekend made it difficult for anglers to stay on top of fish, but those who braved the wind found enough eager walleyes and panfish to make them happy. An increase in the number of boats with expired registration was observed compared to previous years. Boaters should take this week and make sure their watercraft is registered prior to heading out on the water again this summer. Enforcement action was taken for operating unregistered watercraft, failure to display registration, angling without a license, children under 10 without life jackets, insufficient number of life jackets and a variety of PWC violations.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) spent the week patrolling for ATV and fishing activity. Fox also preformed watercraft safety checks and monitored aquatic invasive species. Memorial Day weekend saw increased traffic, anglers and campers at Itasca State Park. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and boat registration violations, angling license violations, and failure to remove drain plugs from boats.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked boating and ATV enforcement, checked anglers and monitored invasive species compliance.

Bagley – vacant.

District 3 - Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) worked primarily from watercraft over a busy holiday weekend. Although the water was still on the cooler side, paddling and towing sport enthusiasts were out enjoying area lakes and rivers. Enforcement action was taken for overcapacity and personal flotation device violations. Angling activity remained steady, with many fish settling into early summer patterns. A few anglers contacted neglected to get a fishing license and indicated they rarely angle. Reduced-price 24- and 72-hour angling licenses are available for those scenarios.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time on the water, as there was an abundance of boating and fishing activity through the week and weekend. Plautz finalized a trapping complaint and answered TIP calls of overlimits of fish being taken. Invasive species checks were conducted with the increase in boating activity. Nuisance-bear activity has increased, and landowners were advised to take in bird feeders or other food sources. ATV/OHM-related complaints were addressed, as well.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) spent most of his time with angling and ATV activity. He reports seeing fairly decent fishing success on some area lakes during the week and weekend. He also spoke to a kindergarten class about mammals of Minnesota and released a bald eagle that was rescued on May 7.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. The Memorial Day weekend was busy with lake- and ATV-related activities. Life jacket violations were the lowlight of the weekend. Please consult the boating regulations and prepare your life jackets before hitting the water.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports a busy holiday weekend around Douglas County despite day-after-day high winds. Most time was spent was on the water monitoring fishing and boating activity. Numerous anglers were cited for not having a license, keeping illegal-length fish and expired watercraft registration. An arrest was made of a boat operator on Lake Ida who was intoxicated when Lawler stopped him for a moving violation. The driver ended up being over twice the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) saw a significant increase in angling activity throughout the week and holiday weekend, which led to an increase in fishing and boating violations. Violations included angling without a license, taking bass out of season and keeping northern pike within the protected slot. Znajda investigated burning of prohibited materials and wetland violations. She also taught the laws and ethics portion of a firearms safety class.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week working on angling and boating enforcement. She worked area lakes over the busy weekend and encountered numerous boating safety and angling violations.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and boaters and monitoring for AIS law compliance. Orphaned-animal calls are starting to come in. People are reminded to leave these animals where you find them as generally the mother is never far away.

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked a busy Memorial Day week. Throughout the week, activities included boat and water checks, angling checks and ATV enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for angling and boating violations.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked the Memorial Day weekend. Enforcement action was taken for a variety of fishing, boating and ATV-related violations.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled busy Cass and Crow Wing county lakes over the holiday weekend. Enforcement action was taken for walleye overlimits and numerous boating violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) worked a busy holiday weekend, with many anglers and recreational vehicles seen in the area. Fishing success is starting to pick up. Several calls of nuisance or injured beavers, bears, swans and wolves were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, OHM and ATV violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) worked ATV and angling activity in the Remer station. Sura did an ATV safety course for 31 fifth- and sixth-grade students in Remer with the help of the Over the Hills Gang ATV club. Enforcement action was taken for ATV riders operating on the state highway and on Upper Red Lake for several overlimits.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) assisted with an ATV safety class and took nuisance-animal calls and shoreline-related complaints. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, failure to display registration and an arrest warrant.

ATV rec officer – vacant.